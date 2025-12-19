Two-Part Professional Learning Series: Designing High-Quality ILAP Language Goals for Multilingual Learners

Are you looking for a clearer, more confident approach to creating effective language goals for multilingual learners? If so, consider participating in a two-part virtual series, led by Maine Department of Education (DOE) Teacher Leader Fellow Rebecca Carey. Participants will learn how to strengthen their practice surrounding Individual Language Acquisition Plans (ILAPs) by engaging in a clear and collaborative process for creating meaningful, measurable language goals that support and monitor student growth, connecting directly to classroom learning

Every multilingual learner must have an ILAP—a required, school-based plan designed to reflect and support their language development needs. High-quality ILAPs include well-crafted language goals that are measurable, instructionally relevant, and aligned to students’ learning contexts.In these sessions, participants will:

Learn effective approaches to developing high-quality language goals.

Engage with a variety of WIDA resources to support language goal development.

Explore collaborative pathways and approaches for ILAP development.

Draft, refine, and receive feedback on language goals with guided support.

These sessions are intended for English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) teachers, directors/coordinators of multilingual programs, and general education teachers who support multilingual learners. Each session includes one hour of structured learning, followed by 30 minutes of guided workshopping, discussion, and sharing. Participants who attend both sessions will receive three contact hours.

This two-part virtual series will be held from 3:30-5 p.m. on:

Monday, January 12, 2026

Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Registration is required. Please register here.

The Teacher Leader Fellows program is a part of the Maine DOE Office of Teaching and Learning. For more information, please contact Jane Armstrong, Maine DOE ESOL State Specialist, at jane.armstrong@maine.gov.