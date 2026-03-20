PRIORITY NOTICE: Opportunities for Public Comment on Maine’s IDEA Part B and Part C Applications

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking public comment on its annual applications for federal funding under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), including both Part B and Part C. These applications support services for children and youth with disabilities across Maine, from infancy through age 22.

Public Notice – IDEA Part B

IDEA Part B covers services for children and youth with disabilities ages 3 through 22. The Federal fiscal year 2026 Part B application, effective July 1, 2026, will be posted from March 20, 2026, through May 20, 2026. (Please refer to the Federal fiscal year 2025 award amount spreadsheet for additional reference.) Written comments will be accepted from Wednesday, April 1, 2026, through 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2026. Comments on Part B should be sent to Erin Frazier at erin.frazier@maine.gov or 23 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333.

Public Notice – IDEA Part C

IDEA Part C covers early intervention services for infants and toddlers with developmental delays and/or suspected disabilities from birth to age 3. The Federal fiscal year 2026 Part C application, effective July 1, 2026, will be posted from March 20, 2026, through May 20, 2026. Written comments will be accepted from Wednesday, April 1, 2026, through 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2026. Comments on Part C should be sent to Ariana Whiting at ariana.whiting@maine.gov or 23 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333.

Public comment is also being sought on the following updated policies:

A public hearing will be held on April 7, 2026, at 4 p.m. to provide an overview of these policies. Please use this Zoom link to join that meeting. Comments on these policies should be sent by April 30, 2026, to Ariana Whiting at ariana.whiting@maine.gov or 23 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333.