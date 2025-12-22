PLA as an alternative for banned single use products

Figure 1: UAE Single Use Products Ban 2026 guideline.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starting 1 Jan 2026 plastic beverage cups, lids, cutlery, food containers and straws will be banned when made from plastic. According to the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), products made from plant-based PLA are recognized as viable alternatives for banned items.Ministerial Decision No. 380 of 2022 regulating single-use products in the UAE, prohibits the import, production and distribution of a range of products. In an earlier phase items like plastic straws, stirrers and single use shopping bags were already banned. From 1 Jan 2026, several new items, including beverage cups, lids, forks, spoons, chop sticks and food containers, will be added to the list of banned products when made from plastics. This ban aligns with the UAE’s broader national strategy to combat pollution and reduce the environmental impact of single-use items.Polylactic Acid (PLA), a plant-based material that is fully compostable and biodegradable, remains exempted from this regulation. PLA is particularly well-suited for single-use applications where hygiene and convenience are critical, including cold & hot drink cups, food containers, straws and cutlery.François de Bie, Emirates Biotech CCO, stated that “it’s best to stop using single use products as much as possible and consider reuseable alternatives. But in those cases where reuseable alternatives are not available it is important to recognize that PLA, being a plant-based material, falls outside the scope of the prohibited materials. PLA, like paper, wood and recycled plastics is exempted.”Valentina Olabi, Public Affairs Manager of Emirates Biotech added, “PLA will play a critical role in advancing landfill diversion and circular economy targets. The decision demonstrates constructive collaboration between government, industry and environmental stakeholders. We welcome this recognition of PLA as a practical enabler of the UAE’s sustainability agenda.”As the UAE advances towards a greener future, Emirates Biotech remains dedicated to supporting local businesses in making the seamless transition to compliant, plant-based alternatives.About Emirates BiotechEmirates Biotech creates high-quality and sustainable substitutes for traditional plastics. Based in UAE, we are the leading company in the Middle East marketing and manufacturing high-quality PLA biopolymers. Our PLA biopolymers are renewable, recyclable, biodegradable and directly relevant to the goals of a circular economy. Emirates Biotech is strategically positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing markets for sustainable products. We supply PLA biopolymers, and we provide expertise in application development, recycling and sustainable end of life solutions. Together, we are helping to accelerate the transition to a circular, biobased society, making our planet a better place for future generations.About PLA biopolymersPLA (PolyLacticAcid) biopolymers are derived from plants that absorb CO2 from our atmosphere, making them a sustainable and biobased alternative to traditional plastics. PLA biopolymers are used in a wide range of applications, such as consumer goods, appliances, packaging, food service ware, and 3D printing. They can be recycled like any other polymer or broken down naturally, helping to cut down on plastic pollution. Material innovation is driving the adoption of PLA in an expanding array of applications, meeting increasingly rigorous requirements. By replacing conventional plastics with PLA biopolymers, we can significantly lower our environmental impact and foster a greener economy.Media Contacts:François de Bie, fdebie@emiratesbiotech.com. Tel: +971 56 130 7385Bryan De Vega, bvega@emiratesbiotech.com, Tel: +971 56 103 5679

