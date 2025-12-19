Educators Invited to “Dawnland” Documentary Screenings and Guided Dinner Discussions

The Maine Department of Education (DOE), in partnership with Wabanaki REACH, the Maine Environmental Education Association (MEEA), Wabanaki Alliance, the Upstander Project, Wabanaki Culture Center, Maine Indian Education, RSU 34, RSU 5, and MSAD 44, invites Maine educators, school leaders, and parents to a series of free, in-person events across the state to view the award-winning documentary, Dawnland.These screenings, beginning in January 2026, will be followed by dinner and a discussion.

About the Film

For decades, child welfare authorities removed Indigenous children from their homes to “save them from being Indian.” In the place now called Maine, the first official Truth and Reconciliation Commission began a historic investigation. Dawnland goes behind the scenes, as this historic body grapples with difficult truths, redefines reconciliation, and charts a new course for state and tribal relations.

Dawnland aired on Independent Lens on PBS in November 2018 and 2021, reaching more than 2 million viewers. The film won a national Emmy® Award for Outstanding Research in 2019 and was included on the American Library Association’s list of 2020 Notable Videos for Adults.

Event Details

Dates/Locations:

January 27, 2026: Bethel (Telster High School, 284 Walkers Mills Road, Bethel, ME 04217)

January 29, 2026: Old Town (Old Town High School, 203 Stillwater Avenue, Old Town, ME 04468)

February 9, 2026: Calais (Wabanaki Culture Center, 39 Union Street, Calais, ME 04619)

March 9, 2026: Freeport (Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook Street, Freeport, ME 04032)

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

Audience: Maine educators, school leaders, and parents

Contact Hours: Three hours awarded

Cost: Free (dinner included)

An RSVP is required! Space is limited at each site, so please register here.

To learn more about Wabanaki Studies and ways to engage, please visit the Maine DOE Wabanaki Studies webpage, or contact Brianne Lolar, Maine DOE Wabanaki Studies Specialist, at brianne.lolar@maine.gov.