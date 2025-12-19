The European Releases it's Luxury Supplement

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European’s latest Luxury supplement takes readers on a journey through the pinnacle of craftsmanship, culture, travel, and lifestyle.From Andersen Genève’s groundbreaking eight‑year quest to create the world’s first split‑seconds worldtimer and an exclusive conversation with founder Svend Andersen, to a landmark exhibition in Pforzheim exploring 2,000 years of dining rituals, the issue celebrates innovation and heritage alike.It highlights Germany’s Black Forest renaissance with Baden‑Baden redefining luxury, showcases Europe’s most discreet escapes alongside the Maldives’ award‑winning resorts, and closes with the timeless glamour of Royal Ascot—Britain’s most stylish raceday for over three centuries.Together, these features offer a curated celebration of the experiences, destinations, and traditions that continue to shape the meaning of modern luxury.

