Tetracore Energy Group Wins Multiple Honours at The European Global Business Awards 2026

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tetracore Energy Group has been named a major honouree at the forthcoming European Global Business Awards 2026, receiving international distinction for its expanding influence in energy infrastructure development, integrated gas solutions, and sustainable power delivery across Africa.At the 2026 edition of the awards, Tetracore Energy Group will receive three prestigious recognitions: Africa Energy Expansion Leadership 2026, West Africa Integrated Energy Champion 2026, and Sustainable Energy & Power Solutions Leadership 2026. These honours recognise institutions demonstrating exceptional leadership, strategic innovation, and measurable impact in shaping the future of global industry.The Awards Premier Ceremony will be held on 25 June 2026 at the Hilton London Canary Wharf, where global executives, investors, and policymakers will convene to celebrate organisations driving transformative progress across sectors.The recognition reflects Tetracore’s continued growth as an integrated energy company developing solutions across gas distribution, power generation, and industrial energy infrastructure. In recent years, the company has expanded its operational footprint across several African markets while supporting industrial clusters, transport networks, and commercial users with reliable and cost-effective energy.Commenting on the achievement, Olakunle Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tetracore Energy Group, said the awards represent an important milestone for the organisation and its partners.“This recognition reflects the commitment of our team and long-term vision guiding our organisation and partners. We remain focused on delivering practical and innovative energy infrastructure that strengthens industrial capacity, unlocks domestic gas resources, and advances cleaner, more efficient energy systems across Africa.”Tetracore continues to play a pivotal role in advancing gas-based and innovative energy solutions across the region. Through its integrated operating model spanning supply, midstream infrastructure, and downstream distribution, the Group delivers energy directly to industrial users, commercial enterprises, and mobility sectors.Across Nigeria and other parts of West Africa, Tetracore has invested in compressed natural gas (CNG), piped natural gas (PNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) and gas-to-power initiatives aimed at improving energy accessibility and reducing operating costs for businesses. These projects are helping industries transition toward cleaner fuel alternatives while promoting the use of domestic gas resources.Industry observers note that Tetracore’s integrated strategy linking gas infrastructure, power generation, and industrial energy services has positioned the company among the emerging energy platforms driving West Africa’s energy expansion. The company currently supports over 150 MMSCFD gas supply volumes for industrial clusters and continues to broaden its partnerships across the region. The European Global Business Awards organised by “ The European ”, a leading global business and strategy platform dedicated to celebrating excellence, leadership and innovation across international markets. The awards programme has built a strong reputation as a benchmark for corporate achievement, bringing together industry pioneers and high-performing organisations from multiple sectors and countries. Through a rigorous nomination and judging process, the Awards recognise companies that demonstrate exceptional governance, strategic execution, and market impact fostering a global community of business leaders who are shaping the future of industry and economic growth. By highlighting best-in-class performance, The European Global Business Awards aim to elevate standards of excellence and support sustainable development across the global business landscape.As Africa continues to pursue energy expansion alongside sustainability goals, companies capable of delivering reliable, scalable, and cleaner energy systems are expected to play an increasingly important role.Tetracore Energy Group reaffirmed its commitment to continued investment in infrastructure, technology, and partnerships that strengthen energy access, industrialisation, and long-term economic growth across the continent.

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