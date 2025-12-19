Traffic Alert - I89 NB Hartford

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I89 NB Hartford has one lane obstructed in the area of in the area of mm7.6 due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 1 hour. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.