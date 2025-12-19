activacuity launches revitalized mindset app

Positive guided imagery empowers athlete experience

LANGPORT, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- activacuity, the leading mindset training application dedicated to endurance athletes, today announced the major relaunch of its flagship app. Completely redeveloped, the new activacuity app promises super smooth and easy user functionality, making cutting-edge mental conditioning more accessible than ever before for runners, cyclists, and all endurance athletes.

The relaunch aims to solidify activacuity's position as the essential companion for athletes looking to master the mental game of endurance sports. Recognizing that athletes demand efficiency and simplicity, the engineering team at activacuity focused on a complete overhaul of the user experience. The result is an application with unparalleled smoothness and easy access, allowing athletes to integrate critical mindset training seamlessly into their training schedules and lives.

Athletes often underestimate the role of mindset in performance. As Terry Chiplin, visionary behind activacuity explains, “The mind is often the biggest limiting factor for athletes, and we are excited to be launching our updated app that is destined to become an essential training tool for all endurance athletes.”

To celebrate the relaunch and allow every athlete to experience the difference, activacuity is introducing a 14-day free trial for all new subscribers. This comprehensive trial grants full access to the app’s entire library of mindset tools, visualization exercises, and performance protocols. (Please note: Card details will be required to activate the free trial, ensuring a seamless transition for those who choose to continue their journey toward mental mastery.)

The activacuity app is currently available exclusively for iOS users on the Apple App Store. The platform has already garnered glowing testimonials from the endurance community, citing tangible improvements in focus, race-day execution, resilience, and running experience.

What Athletes Are Saying:

"Listening to activacuity is like a vitamin for my running; it relaxes me, it fortifies me, and it prepares me to run as my best self. It clears the mental cobwebs, so that when I start a run, I am immediately focused on my enjoyment of running, and I’m not wasting energy trying to get there. I’m already there, I’m prepared, I’m relaxed, I’m a champion!" – [Melissa, Colorado]

"Simple, powerful, and effective. The improvements in user experience for activacuity subscribers are a game-changer for consistency, and now make access seamless and a pleasure to use. Obtaining the all important positive support for my athletic mindset has never been easier." – [Ed, Georgia]

“I used activacuity daily before my fourth 50K. It completely calmed my mind, gave me the tools to push through, and resulted in my first race ever with zero negative demons! I had complete confidence and finished incredibly happy. Every runner needs this app!" - [Kimberly, San Antonio, TX]

The app is available for subscription from the activacuity website starting today. Athletes are encouraged to take advantage of the 14-day free trial and unlock their full potential.

About activacuity

activacuity is dedicated to providing endurance athletes with cutting-edge tools for mental conditioning and peak endurance experiences and performance. The app offers structured programs and exercises designed by sports psychology experts to enhance focus, confidence, resilience, and race-day execution. activacuity’s mission is to help every athlete push past perceived limitations and be the best authentic version of themselves using the power of their imagination.

Media Contact:

Terry Chiplin

Visionary, activacuity

+33 06 79 76 31 53

info@activacuity.com

www.activacuity.com/subscribe

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.