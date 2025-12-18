Second European Science Diplomacy Conference in Copenhagen

SLOVENIA, December 18 - The 2nd European Science Diplomacy Conference is being held under the Danish Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Peter Japelj, Director-General of the Directorate for Economic, Cultural and Science Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, participated in the opening panel entitled European science diplomacy in a rapidly changing world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.