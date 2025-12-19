SCHMID Group Reports solid Order Intake in 2025 and sets Ambitious Growth Outlook for 2026

SCHMID Group, a global technology leader, today announced its preliminary Order-Intake results for 2025 and issued an Order-Intake outlook for 2026.

SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD)

2025 confirmed a decisive shift in the industry. AI-server boards demand new process capabilities, and our customers rely on SCHMID for uncompromising quality, stability, and scaling.” — Roland Rettenmeier | Chief Sales Officer SCHMID Group

FREUDENSTADT, BADEN-WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCHMID Group, a global technology leader for advanced PCB, IC-substrate, and panel-level packaging solutions, today announced its preliminary Order-Intake results for 2025 and issued an Order-Intake outlook for 2026.Order Intake 2025: Robust 2025 Order Intake Driven by AI-Server Board and High Performance Computing MomentumThe SCHMID Group reports a strong Order-Intake of about 95MEUR for 2025, underscoring the company’s role as a core technology partner in next-generation electronics manufacturing. Growth has been primarily driven by the global surge in AI-server boards, which require highly demanding HDI and ultra-high layer-count PCB architectures. These complex designs place exceptional requirements on precision, process stability, and yield management across the entire manufacturing chain.Throughout 2025, SCHMID secured significant projects with leading PCB and IC-substrate manufacturers in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Key contributors were:• High Multi-Layer Count HDI PCB Lines: High multi-layer count HDI PCBs are essential for AI servers and high-performance computing, where signal integrity, power density, and reliability are critical. SCHMID’s advanced production solutions enable manufacturers to manage extreme process complexity and achieve stable, high-yield production of these demanding designs.• AI-Server Board Production Capacity Expansions: The rapid growth of AI-driven applications is accelerating global investments in AI-server board production capacity. SCHMID supports this expansion with scalable manufacturing solutions that enable higher throughput, improved yields, and the reliable production of increasingly complex, high-layer-count server boards required by next-generation data centers.• Back shoring and sovereignty: Back-shoring substrate and high-end PCB manufacturing to Europe and the United States is a strategic necessity to strengthen supply-chain resilience, protect critical know-how, and support the growing demands of AI, HPC, and advanced electronics.Roland Rettenmeier, Chief Sales Officer of SCHMID Group, stated:“2025 confirmed a decisive shift in the industry. AI-server boards demand new process capabilities, and our customers rely on SCHMID for uncompromising quality, stability, and scaling. The Order-Intake reflects the trust placed in our technology and our teams worldwide.”Outlook 2026: Growth and DiversificationSCHMID Group enters 2026 with a strong and accelerating Order-Intake outlook of about +20% compared to 2025. The forecast is underpinned by three reinforcing growth vectors that position the company to outperform the global market once again.First, the continued expansion of Advanced Packaging, IC-Substrate and HDI-PCB capacity across Asia is driving sustained demand for SCHMID’s production equipment.Key customers in Taiwan, Japan, Korea and China are executing multi-year investment programs, and SCHMID is deeply embedded in these roadmaps with its next-generation InfinityLine platforms.Second, Europe and North America are showing clear signs of recovery and souverengity.Structural incentives in both regions, coupled with renewed investment in high-end PCB, substrate and aerospace electronics, are translating into a healthier order pipeline. SCHMID’s established footprint and proven delivery capability in these markets provide a competitive advantage as customers reactivate projects and initiate new ones.Third, SCHMID’s strengthened product portfolio is becoming a decisive growth engine.The launch of new InfinityLine C+, InfinityLine L+ and InfinityLine P+ solutions, the continuous enhancement of panel-level packaging capabilities, and the expansion of glass-core processing technologies are creating differentiated value propositions across multiple customer segments. Early customer traction confirms that SCHMID’s technology is aligned with the next investment cycle in both substrate and advanced PCB manufacturing.Executive Statement:”Taken together, these dynamics enable a robust Order-Intake outlook for 2026. With accelerating order intake in Asia, a recovering investment environment in Europe and North America, and a broadened product portfolio that addresses the most advanced manufacturing capabilities, SCHMID is positioned to grow faster than the market and extend its technology leadership globally.” says Roland Rettenmeier, CSO of SCHMID Group. “Our customers are scaling into a new performance era defined by AI-server boards, ultra-HDI architectures, and increasingly complex and demanding manufacturing requirements. SCHMID’s technology roadmap, our global footprint, and our execution capability ensure that we can support this transition with reliable, high-performance solutions at scale. As the industry continues to pivot toward higher precision, higher throughput, and higher sustainability standards, SCHMID will continue to lead through innovation, partnership, and operational excellence.”Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company’s registration statement and final prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.About the SCHMID GroupThe SCHMID Group is a global leader in providing solutions for the high-tech industry in the fields of electronics, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems. SCHMID N.V. and Gebr. SCHMID GmbH are headquartered in Freudenstadt, Germany. Founded in 1864, the company currently employs over 800 people worldwide and operates technology centers and production facilities at multiple locations, including Germany and China, along with several global sales and service locations. The Group focuses on developing customized equipment and process solutions for a variety of industries, including electronics, renewable energy, and energy storage. Our system and process solutions for the production of substrates, printed circuit boards, and other electronic components ensure cutting-edge technology, high yields at low production costs, maximum efficiency, quality, and sustainability through environmentally friendly manufacturing processes.For more information about the SCHMID Group, please visit: www.schmid-group.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.