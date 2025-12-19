RELEASE: DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS (THROUGH NOVEMBER 2025)

OAH Posted on Dec 18, 2025 in News Releases

DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS

(Through November 2025)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 18, 2025

HONOLULU – The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and its respective state Boards and Commissions released a summary of disciplinary actions taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawai‘i through the month of November 2025. These disciplinary actions include dispositions based upon either the results of contested case hearings or settlement agreements submitted by the parties. Respondents enter into settlement agreements as a compromise to claims and to conserve on the expenses of proceeding with an administrative hearing.

The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses are performing up to the standards prescribed by state law.

BOARD OF OPTOMETRY

Respondent: Akshay Sanjay Patil

Case Number: OPT 2025-0011-L

Sanction: $1,000 fine

Effective Date: 8-11-25

RICO alleges that in Respondent’s November 27, 2023 renewal application, Respondent certified that Respondent “met the CE requirements as contained in the Board’s administrative rules,” that Respondent was required to complete sixteen (16) hours of Board approved CE courses for the licensing period, and that Respondent failed to submit any proof demonstrating completion of any CE courses for the licensing period, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-17 and 459-9(8), and/or HAR § 16-92-40. (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

BOARD OF BARBERING AND COSMETOLOGY

Respondent: Thuy Thi Nguyen

Case Number: BAR 2025-110-L

Sanction: $1,000 fine

Effective Date: 9-5-25

RICO alleges that Respondent permitted an unlicensed beauty operator to practice manicure for compensation, in potential violation of HRS §§ 439A-16(a)(3) and 436B-19(6). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

BOARD OF NURSING

Respondent: Latanya T. Harris, R.N., aka Latanya Page Harris

Case Number: RNS 2025-66-L

Sanction: $1,000 fine

Effective Date: 11-6-25

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the state of Louisiana and failed to timely report the disciplinary action as required by Hawaiʻi law, in potential violation of HRS §§ 457-12(a)(8) and 457-12(a)(10). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Tracy A. Mystic, aka Tracy A. McGowan-Cole

Case Number: RNS 2025-14-L

Sanction: $500 fine

Effective Date: 11-6-25

RICO alleges that Respondent did not report an Order by the Ohio Board of Nursing, that took disciplinary action against Respondent’s license to practice nursing as a registered nurse in the state of Ohio, within 30 days after the Order became final, in potential violation of HRS § 457-12(a)(10). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

CONTRACTORS LICENSE BOARD

Respondent: JGA Builders, LLC and Angelito P. Agsalud

Case Number: CLB 2023-378-L

Sanction: $15,000 fine

Effective Date: 11-21-25

RICO alleges that Respondents, acting as the general contractor in the construction of a single-family home, hired an unlicensed contractor to perform excavation work at the project, in potential violation of HRS § 444-9.3 and HAR § 16-77-71(a)(5). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Copies of the decisions are available online at: http://cca.hawaii.gov/oah/oah_decisions/

BusinessCheck is an online platform designed to serve as a comprehensive resource for researching licensed professionals. This tool empowers users to verify licenses, review complaint histories and discover when a business was established, all in one place. Please visit businesscheck.hawaii.gov to verify a professional’s license status, confirming their qualifications, compliance with regulations and accountability to a governing body.

