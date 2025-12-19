2WA Group Adds Audio Innovator SPL HiFi to its Roster of Blue Chip Independent Companies

SPL Performer s900 Power Amplifier

SPL epitomizes the 2WA Group’s philosophy of aligning our services with outstanding, independent manufacturers whose products offer something special for our dealers and their customers.” — Walter Schofield, Co-founder and Co-director, 2WA Group

NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2WA Group, a complete marketing and distribution partner for exceptional, independent audio companies that are ready to achieve success in the U.S., announced today that SPL HiFi is now part of the 2WA Group family, where it will be aggressively marketed through a variety of channels and venues while being made available to the distributor’s ever-growing roster of audio/video dealers in North America.“SPL epitomizes the 2WA Group’s philosophy of aligning our services with outstanding, independent manufacturers whose products offer something special for our dealers and their customers,” says Walter Schofield , Co-Founder and Co-Director, 2WA, LLC. “It’s a company that features standout technologies that manifest in some of the best-sounding electronics in the specialty audio channel.”SPL HiFiOriginally known for its extensive selection of pro audio mastering tools and plugins, SPL introduced its HiFi group in YEAR, dubbing the division Professional Fidelity because it brings studio-grade sonics to music lovers at home.SPL’s Professional Fidelity series employs the company’s proprietary SPL 120V technology that allows listeners to hear music with similar sonics to that what is experienced by the recording engineer. Dynamic range and a natural sense of spatiality are hallmarks of the Professional Fidelity series.Adds Mr. Schofield: “The 2WA Group’s dealer base relies on us to work with only the most exciting brands that bring something unique to the high-end audio marketplace. SPL HiFi fits the bill, and it’s a pleasure to bring them to a customer base that is on the hunt for the most satisfying, endgame audio gear.”# # #About 2WA2WA, LLC is the complete marketing and distribution partner for exceptional, independent audio companies that are ready to achieve success in the U.S. market. Driven by “the two Walters” -- Walter Schofield and Walter Swanbon -- 2WA brings their respective decades of experience to the fore, joining with leading marketing specialists in high-end audio to give manufacturers an unbeatable path to building their brands and their bottom lines in North America.For additional information, visit https://2wagroup.com/ , or contact wschofield@2WAgroup.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.