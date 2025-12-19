Breakaway Technologies Expands Gross-to-Net Platform to Europe

New European Infrastructure Delivers Enhanced Data Residency, Performance, and Compliance for Life Sciences Companies Operating Across Global Markets

Our expansion into Europe represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide pharmaceutical companies with the highest-performing and compliant GTN solutions available,” — Michael DeFeo

YARDLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breakaway Technologies , a leading provider of pharmaceutical compliance technology solutions, today announced the expansion of its Gross-to-Net (GTN) SaaS platform to a data center in Europe. This capability provides life sciences companies with in-region data processing capabilities, strengthening compliance with European data protection regulations and expanding Breakaway's industry-leading GTN calculation and compliance management features."Our expansion into Europe represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide pharmaceutical companies with the highest-performing and compliant GTN solutions available," said Michael DeFeo, COO of Breakaway Technologies. "Global life sciences companies require infrastructure that not only delivers exceptional performance but also meets stringent data residency and regulatory requirements. This expansion demonstrates our commitment to supporting our clients' global operations while maintaining the highest standards of data security and regulatory compliance."Key benefits of the new European infrastructure include:Data Residency Compliance: Enables pharmaceutical companies to maintain data within European borders, supporting GDPR and local data protection requirements.Enhanced Performance: Reduces latency for European users accessing the GTN platform, improving calculation speeds and user experience.Business Continuity: Provides additional redundancy and disaster recovery capabilities for global operations.Scalability: Positions our GTN platform to address the unique concerns of the European Gross-to-Net market.Security Standards: Maintains Breakaway's SOC 2 Type II certification standards across all regional deployments.Breakaway's GTN platform currently processes more than 6 billion transaction records and serves leading pharmaceutical manufacturers including global innovators and specialty pharmaceutical companies. The platform's purpose-built compliance capabilities address the full spectrum of pharmaceutical price concessions and government program requirements, supported by advanced AI features including Cell Insights and the AI Assistant for accelerated analytics and decision-making.The new data center is now available to all Breakaway GTN clients, with migration support and onboarding services provided by Breakaway's technical team.About Breakaway TechnologiesBreakaway Technologies delivers purpose-built Gross-to-Net SaaS solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, enabling life sciences companies to navigate complex compliance requirements including MDRP, IRA, 340B, and Medicare Part D. Processing over 6 billion transaction records, Breakaway's platform combines robust calculation engines, advanced AI capabilities, and comprehensive audit trails to help pharmaceutical manufacturers achieve accurate revenue recognition and regulatory compliance. Breakaway empowers pharmaceutical finance and compliance teams to Unleash Your Wisdom through technology that transforms complex data into actionable insights.For more information, visit Breakaway Technologies or contact Bill Carr at wcarr@breakaway-inc.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.