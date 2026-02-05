Opening Reception Recap: Letitia Carson — An Enduring Spirit of Hope and Freedom

The opening reception for Letitia Carson: An Enduring Spirit of Hope and Freedom on Monday evening, February 2, was a wonderful celebration of history, community, and shared commitment. From 5:30–7:30 p.m., community members, partners, and state agency staff gathered at the State Library of Oregon to honor the life and legacy of Letitia Carson, one of Oregon’s first Black pioneers.

The evening was filled with meaningful conversation, reflection, and connection, made even more special by catering from JoJo’s Soul Food & Memphis BBQ, owned by Chef Ricky “JoJo” Tukufu. The Salem-based, Black-owned food truck—known for its authentic Memphis-style barbecue and Southern comfort flavors—provided delicious food that brought people together and added warmth to an already welcoming space.

Hosted in recognition of Black History Month, the exhibit highlights Letitia Carson’s remarkable legacy of perseverance, land ownership, and advocacy for justice. It also draws powerful connections to contemporary Black agriculturalists, food resilience efforts, and community-based land stewardship across Oregon.

The opening reception reflected the strength of partnership behind this exhibit. We extend our sincere thanks to all of the community organizations, state agencies, and leaders who helped bring this event to life and who continue to advance equity, access, food security, and community resilience across our state.

You can still visit the exhibit!

Letitia Carson: An Enduring Spirit of Hope and Freedom remains on display through Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at the State Library of Oregon (2nd Floor). The exhibit is free and open to the public, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Monday, February 16 for Presidents’ Day).

We invite everyone to stop by, learn more, and reflect on the enduring impact of Letitia Carson and the ongoing work inspired by her legacy.



This exhibit and its associated programming are made possible through a collaborative partnership among state agencies, nonprofit organizations, and community leaders committed to honoring Black history, advancing equity, and strengthening community resilience. Partner organizations include:

Feed’em Freedom Foundation

Oregon Department of Emergency Management

Oregon State Fire Marshal

Oregon State University – Letitia Carson Legacy Project