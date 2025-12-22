OWN Drops Trailer for Highly Anticipated New Series, IYANLA: THE INSIDE FIX

Iyanla Vanzant, host of OWN's Iyanla: The Inside Fix

Premieres January 17th 8pm ET/PT on OWN

There comes a moment when fixing the outside is no longer enough. Where the noise fades & the work left is within. This is where healing becomes holy & truth finds its home. This is The Inside Fix” — Iyanla Vanzant

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OWN today released a first-look trailer for its new series, IYANLA: THE INSIDE FIX. The new series, starring the acclaimed host, Iyanla Vanzant who has served as a spiritual mirror for the culture for nearly fifteen years, is set to premiere Saturday, January 17th on OWN.THE INSIDE FIX marks Iyanla's triumphant return to television, a moment keenly awaited by audiences following her original, award-winning run of Fix My Life. For years, Iyanla Vanzant pulled back the curtain on issues that plagued her guests from generational trauma to toxic relationships, televising a healing experience unlike any other on the air.Now, as the world grapples with new social complexities, Iyanla is sitting down with the audience to reexamine some of the most influential episodes of her past work. THE INSIDE FIX will uncover new truths, explore fresh takeaways from these powerful stories, and, most importantly, carve out new practices for good “spiritual hygiene” in the pursuit of a renewed sense of self and being. The new series promises to show that the deep work of becoming our best self is never truly finished.“There comes a moment when fixing the outside is no longer enough,” said Iyanla Vanzant. “This is the moment where the noise fades, the demands disappear, the people disappear, and the only work left is the work within. This is where healing becomes holy. This is where truth finds its home. This… is The Inside Fix.”The official trailer and key art poster for IYANLA: THE INSIDE FIX are available now and can be downloaded here IYANLA: THE INSIDE FIX premieres Saturday, January 17th 8pm ET/PT on OWN.Join the conversation using #TheInsideFix and follow OWN on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube for exclusive content.IYANLA: THE INSIDE FIX is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions, a Banijay Americas company, for OWN.About OWNOWN is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination among today’s most innovative storytellers. OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Warner Bros. Discovery. The venture also includes the award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on HBO Max, discovery+, WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs.

