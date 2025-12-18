Statement on Governor Jim Hunt’s Passing

NORTH CAROLINA, December 18 - Today Governor Josh Stein released the following statement on the passing of Governor Jim Hunt, North Carolina's 69th and 71st Governor:

“I can think of no one who shaped North Carolina’s recent successes as much as Governor Jim Hunt. Governor for 16 years, he was a visionary who founded Smart Start, raised teacher pay, protected air quality, and created the NC Biotech Center. On a personal level, he was a mentor and dear friend. Anna and I are keeping Carolyn, Rachel, and the entire Hunt family in our thoughts and prayers. May Governor Hunt’s memory be a blessing. He certainly was for North Carolina.”