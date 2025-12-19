Richard Patti, owner of Kali Vita Fresca, prepares Mediterranean-inspired dishes at Frontier Kitchen in Sharpsburg. At Frontier Kitchen, the founder of To the Spoon and Back brings passion and craftsmanship to every batch.

Pittsburgh food entrepreneurs are finding support, space, and community at Sharpsburg’s Frontier Kitchen.

If you’ve ever thought, ‘I make great food, but I don’t know how to turn this into a business,’ that’s exactly why we exist” — Brenda Cromer, CEO Frontier Kitchen

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pittsburgh Food Entrepreneurs Find a Launchpad at Frontier Kitchen For Pittsburghers with a food idea and a dream, Frontier Kitchen is proving that launching a food business doesn’t have to be overwhelming—or lonely. Since opening in Sharpsburg in 2023, Frontier Kitchen has helped local food entrepreneurs turn recipes into real companies and passion projects into sustainable businesses.Frontier Kitchen is Pittsburgh’s first food and beverage business incubator built specifically for people who want to sell food for a living. From meal prep services and packaged goods to bakers, caterers, beverage makers, and more, the incubator provides hands on support for every stage of the journey.“If you’ve ever thought, ‘I make great food, but I don’t know how to turn this into a business,’ that’s exactly why we exist,” said Brenda Cromer, CEO of Frontier Kitchen. “We help entrepreneurs figure out licensing, pricing, production, scaling, and ultimately how to build a company that works for their life—not just in our kitchen.”“I’m a chef! I cook great food and I know that everyone who tries it loves it. But it is everything else, all of this business stuff, that is so hard!” says Frontier Kitchen member Jennifer Halle, 29 year industry veteran and owner of catering company To The Spoon and Back , “I didn’t even know there was someone to help me. Now that I know that, I absolutely know I can achieve my goals. Kali Vita Fresca , is bringing vibrant Mediterranean inspired meal prep and fresh, high quality dishes to Pittsburghers with a focus on wholesome ingredients and bold flavors. “Working out of Frontier Kitchen has made starting my business a whole lot easier. With plenty of space, a wide variety of equipment, and 24 hour access to full timers, it gives me a wide variety of options to choose from,” said Richard Patti, owner of Kali Vita Fresca.What sets Frontier Kitchen apart is its approach. While many programs rely heavily on classroom instruction, Frontier Kitchen meets entrepreneurs where they are. “Food people would rather cook than sit through lectures,” Cromer explained. “So we focus on one on one guidance, real world problem solving, and customized support. Our goal is to help each entrepreneur reach their version of success—whether that’s a food truck, wholesale product, or their own brick and mortar.”Backed by more than a decade of experience launching hundreds of food businesses in Northern Virginia, Frontier Kitchen combines proven systems with deep local knowledge. “Pittsburgh is a city built on community,” said Cromer. “That’s why our on the ground team is made up of Pittsburgh natives who understand this market, this culture, and these customers. Our members get national level expertise with local, boots on the ground support.”As more food entrepreneurs look for ways to start smart, avoid costly mistakes, and grow sustainably, Frontier Kitchen is quickly becoming a go to resource for Pittsburgh’s next generation of food business owners.About Frontier KitchenFrontier Kitchen is a food and beverage business incubator located in Sharpsburg, PA. Through shared commercial kitchen access, expert guidance, and individualized business support, Frontier Kitchen helps food entrepreneurs launch, grow, and scale successful food companies.Media Contact:Jennifer TroschPittsburgh Member Success Director, Frontier Kitchenjen@frontierkitchen.org

