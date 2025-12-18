Improving safety, supporting community in Hamilton

The City of Hamilton is committed to investing in our infrastructure to improve road safety, enhance transportation networks and support vibrant, connected communities.

As part of this ongoing work, the City will conduct construction and maintenance activities that require temporary road closures in the coming weeks. These improvements are a critical part of ensuring our roads are safe, reliable and built to serve residents and businesses now and in the future.

Wilson Street: Sanford Avenue to Sherman Avenue (Ward 3)

Dates: January 5, 2026 to late June 2026

January 5, 2026 to late June 2026 Type of work: Sewer and watermain installation, road and sidewalk reconstruction.

Sewer and watermain installation, road and sidewalk reconstruction. Impact: Road closed, local access only.

Road closed, local access only. Reason: This work is part of a larger infrastructure renewal project.

This work is part of a larger infrastructure renewal project. Access: Local access only. Transit will be detoured. Emergency services and waste collection will not be affected.

Local access only. Transit will be detoured. Emergency services and waste collection will not be affected. Details: Delays are to be expected for local residents as the works move down the street.

Delays are to be expected for local residents as the works move down the street. More info: www.hamilton.ca/YorkCannonImprovements

Jones Street: Mountain Avenue North to King Street East (Ward 5)

Dates: January 12 to May 2026

January 12 to May 2026 Type of work: Bridge replacement.

Bridge replacement. Impact: Road closed, no through traffic.

Road closed, no through traffic. Reason: Capital works project.

Capital works project. Access: Road will be closed. Emergency services will not be affected.

Road will be closed. Emergency services will not be affected. Details: Full replacement of Bridge 048.

Sherman Cut: Crockett Street to the Sherman Access (Ward 3 & Ward 7)

Dates: Early 2026

Early 2026 Type of work: Wall replacement and road resurfacing.

Wall replacement and road resurfacing. Impact: Road closed, no through traffic.

Road closed, no through traffic. Reason: Capital works project.

Capital works project. Access: Road will be closed. Transit will be detoured. Emergency services will not be affected.

Road will be closed. Transit will be detoured. Emergency services will not be affected. Details: More details will be posted as they become available.

More details will be posted as they become available. More info: www.hamilton.ca/ShermanCutImprovements

We understand that road closures can be disruptive, and we appreciate your patience as we work to deliver long-term benefits to Hamilton’s streets and neighbourhoods.

For the most up-to-date information on closures, detours, and project timelines, visit www.hamilton.ca/roadclosures or subscribe to updates, alerts and newsletters by visiting https://www.hamilton.ca/city-council/news-notices/subscribe-e-updates.

Together, we’re building a safer, more connected Hamilton.