How can I increase resale value in the Abington Heights School District?

CLARKS SUMMIT, PA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- How can I increase resale value in the Abington Heights School District? This is a key question for homeowners preparing to sell in this highly sought-after area, and it’s one addressed by Realtor Jillian Kemmerer of Jillian Kemmerer Realtor in a new HelloNation article . Drawing from her experience working with sellers in Clarks Summit, Kemmerer outlines actionable steps that can improve both the marketability and final sale price of a home.Curb appeal, she notes, is the first opportunity to make a strong impression. Well-maintained landscaping, a clean exterior, and attention to entryways all help to attract buyers before they even step inside. Once indoors, neutral paint colors, modern light fixtures, and subtle upgrades to hardware can refresh the overall feel of the home without the cost of a major renovation.Beyond aesthetics, Kemmerer emphasizes that well-functioning systems like HVAC, plumbing, and roofing add value by demonstrating long-term care. Buyers often view these as signals that a home is move-in ready and unlikely to bring early maintenance surprises. Properties with special features such as finished basements or expanded outdoor living areas should also be highlighted, especially when competing with similar listings in the same school zone.She concludes by encouraging sellers to partner with a local real estate professional who understands the nuances of the market. From staging advice to pricing strategy, this guidance can ensure a home stands out and sells at a competitive rate. The full article, Maximizing Resale Value in the Abington Heights School District, offers a clear path to a stronger sale outcome for homeowners in the area.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

