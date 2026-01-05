Dental Expert Dawn Strohschein, DDS, Discusses Early Childhood Airway Health for HelloNation

Dawn Strohschein, DDS

How does airway health affect brain growth in children?

How does airway health affect brain growth in children? According to HelloNation , Dental Expert Dawn Strohschein, DDS of Pronghorn Family Dentistry in Gillette, Wyoming, explains that a child's airway plays a critical role in both physical and cognitive development during the preschool years. By age five, a child's brain reaches over 90 percent of its adult size, making the quality of their breathing and sleep essential to healthy growth. If the airway is restricted during sleep, oxygen intake can be compromised, which may affect learning, emotional balance, and overall well-being.Dr. Strohschein notes that airway health in early childhood is influenced by factors as simple as head and neck position during rest. Even slight changes can alter airflow through the nose and mouth. For some children, supportive tools such as a “tooth pillow” can help guide jaw and tongue placement, promoting open airways and steady breathing during sleep. Proper airway alignment supports deeper stages of rest, which are vital for memory retention, mood regulation, and brain development.The impact of airway health extends beyond sleep. Children who primarily breathe through their noses often have healthier oral environments because nasal breathing helps maintain saliva flow. Mouth breathing, by contrast, can dry the mouth, reducing its natural ability to wash away food particles, neutralize acids, and control bacteria. Reduced saliva flow increases the risk of cavities and gum inflammation in early childhood. Encouraging nasal breathing not only improves airway function but also protects the teeth and gums from decay.Nasal breathing also improves overall efficiency because the air is warmed, filtered, and humidified before reaching the lungs. This process can reduce or even eliminate asthma symptoms. It further increases nitric oxide production, which strengthens immune defense and supports lung function.Airway development also affects facial growth and dental alignment. The muscles used in breathing, swallowing, and chewing guide the formation of the jaw and midface. When airway restrictions or chronic mouth breathing limit these functions, growth patterns can shift, leading to narrower arches, crowded teeth, or elongated facial shapes. These changes can contribute to bite problems and even further airway limitations. Addressing these patterns early can reduce the likelihood of extensive orthodontic treatment later in life.Sleep quality is another key factor in airway-related health concerns. Children who snore, breathe heavily, or have pauses in breathing during sleep may be experiencing sleep-disordered breathing. While enlarged tonsils or adenoids are common causes, jaw position, tongue posture, and muscle tone can also be contributing factors. Poor sleep quality in early childhood has been linked to attention difficulties, hyperactivity, mood changes, and delayed academic progress. In some cases, these issues are mistaken for behavioral conditions when the real problem is insufficient deep sleep caused by airway restrictions.Early recognition and treatment of airway concerns lead to better outcomes. Specially trained dentists, sleep specialists, and myofunctional therapists often collaborate to evaluate breathing patterns, oral muscle use, and sleep quality. This multidisciplinary approach allows for targeted solutions such as oral exercises to strengthen the tongue and jaw, adjustments to the sleep environment to encourage nasal breathing, or the use of growth-guidance orthodontic appliances to expand the airway.Parents play an important role in spotting potential airway issues. Signs that may indicate a problem include frequent snoring, habitual mouth breathing, teeth grinding, restless sleep, bedwetting beyond the usual age range, and ongoing morning fatigue. While short-term mouth breathing during illness is normal, persistent patterns should be evaluated by a healthcare professional.Dr. Strohschein emphasizes that early adjustments can create lifelong improvements. Children who breathe well and sleep soundly often perform better in school, have stronger immune systems, and show greater emotional resilience. Supporting airway health during these formative years is not just about preventing problems later on; it helps children enter their school years with the focus, energy, and confidence they need to succeed. 