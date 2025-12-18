Geocomp, Inc. Announces the Retirement of Founder Dr. W. Allen Marr

Headshot of W. Allen Marr

Geocomp, Inc. announces the retirement of its founder, Dr. W. Allen Marr, PE, PhD, NAE, marking the close of more than 50 years of technical leadership.

ACTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building a Firm at the Forefront of InfrastructureDr. Allen Marr founded Geocomp in 1982 with a clear vision: to bring rigorous engineering, advanced measurement, and practical innovation into everyday geotechnical and geostructural practice. Over more than four decades, he built Geocomp into a firm recognized for solving complex subsurface challenges and supporting the planning, design, construction, and long-term performance of major infrastructure projects across the U.S. and around the world.Under his leadership, Geocomp evolved into a multi-division organization encompassing Instrumentation and Monitoring, Consulting, Testing (GeoTesting Express), and Fully Automated Lab Products. Dr. Marr was an early champion of automation in both laboratory testing and field instrumentation—an approach that continues to define Geocomp’s technical identity today.A Career of Distinction and Global ImpactDr. Marr’s career is marked by technical excellence, leadership, and a lasting commitment to advancing geotechnical engineering. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of California, Davis, followed by a Master’s degree and Ph.D. in Geotechnical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).A Professional Engineer and internationally sought-after expert, Dr. Marr has applied his expertise to a wide range of projects, including earthen dams, tunnels, excavations, embankments, landfills, natural slopes, and foundations. Over a 50+ year career, he consistently translated cutting-edge research into practical solutions that improved safety, efficiency, and risk management in civil infrastructure.His professional distinctions include membership in the prestigious Moles organization, election to the National Academy of Engineering (NAE), teaching at MIT, and receipt of the H. Bolton Seed Award for outstanding contributions to geotechnical engineering. His work has had global reach, including leadership and advisory roles on landmark projects such as:- Central Artery/Tunnel, Boston, MA: Led monitoring of all geotechnical instrumentation for the $24B project and consulted on excavation support systems, ground improvement, and tunneling alternatives.- Intelligent Flood Protection Monitoring System, Louisiana: Oversaw the $3M iLevee program, integrating sensor networks, GIS, and risk assessment tools to improve flood monitoring and emergency response.- New Orleans Levee System, Louisiana: Served on the Interagency Performance Evaluation Task Force following Hurricane Katrina, assessing failure mechanisms and residual risk.- TONEN Refinery Tank Farm, Japan: Conducted testing on oil-contaminated soils to improve seismic resistance and designed and monitored construction of a 3-mile slurry wall for site remediation.Beyond individual projects, Dr. Marr pioneered the use of advanced numerical analysis in geotechnical engineering, introduced automation into laboratory testing, advanced real-time construction performance monitoring, and helped establish risk-based approaches to underground engineering. His forensic investigations have guided owners, contractors, and engineers toward practical, cost-effective solutions worldwide.Positioned for Global GrowthFollowing Geocomp’s acquisition by Sercel in 2022, Dr. Marr served as Senior Strategic Advisor, helping guide the firm into its next phase of growth and deeper collaboration across the Sercel and Viridien ecosystem. This integration has accelerated Geocomp’s evolution into a global infrastructure brand—combining geotechnical consulting with advanced sensing, scalable monitoring networks, satellite analytics, and automated testing systems.Geocomp is also expanding its physical footprint, with increased laboratory capacity in Georgia and new full-service offices planned in New York and California in 2026. These investments strengthen the firm’s ability to support large infrastructure programs nationwide with consistent, high-quality testing and engineering services.Sean P. O’Brien, PE, President of Geocomp, shared:“Allen built Geocomp into a respected firm grounded in curiosity, integrity, and technical excellence. The foundation he created has positioned us well for continued growth, and his legacy will continue to guide us.”Reflecting on his retirement, Dr. Marr said:“Geocomp has always been driven by talented people committed to solving difficult problems. I’m proud of what we built together and look forward to watching the company continue to grow and innovate.”About GeocompGeocomp, a Sercel business, partners with infrastructure owners, agencies, utilities, contractors, and engineering firms to deliver technology-driven geotechnical solutions. Through integrated consulting, monitoring, accredited laboratory testing, and automated systems, Geocomp supports projects from investigation and design through construction and long-term asset performance—helping clients make informed decisions and keep critical infrastructure safe and resilient.

