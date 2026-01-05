Grass Plus, Inc. Outlines 2026 Plans for Continued Growth and Innovation

Grass Plus, Inc. announces its 2026 strategic plans focused on operational growth, new technologies, and expanded landscaping services across Utah.

As we look ahead to 2026, our focus remains on quality, efficiency, and sustainability. We’re building on a strong foundation to meet growing demand while improving how we serve our clients.” — Blake Buhrley, Owner of Grass Plus, Inc.

EDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grass Plus Inc., a Utah-based landscaping and environmental services company, has announced its plans for 2026, outlining key initiatives to expand capabilities, enhance operational efficiency, and strengthen its presence across the Intermountain West.

Following a year of significant growth and service expansion, Grass Plus Inc. plans to invest in equipment upgrades, staff development, and sustainable landscaping technologies designed to improve performance and minimize environmental impact. These goals align with the company’s long-term vision of providing reliable, innovative, and eco-conscious solutions to both residential and commercial clients.

The company’s 2026 plan also includes the continued expansion of hydroseeding, irrigation, and erosion control operations in Utah, Wyoming, and Colorado. By focusing on efficiency and field innovation, Grass Plus Inc. aims to meet increasing demand for large-scale land restoration, commercial landscaping, and environmentally responsible maintenance projects.

Owner Blake Buhrley noted that 2025’s steady momentum sets the stage for broader strategic growth. With an emphasis on team development and customer satisfaction, the company intends to further modernize its operations and strengthen client relationships throughout the coming year.

A Word from the Owner

About Grass Plus, Inc.

Founded in 1993, Grass Plus, Inc. is headquartered at 5554 E 2200 N, Eden, UT 84310. The company specializes in landscaping, irrigation, hydroseeding, erosion control, and site restoration across Utah and surrounding states. Known for dependable service and environmentally responsible practices, Grass Plus Inc. continues to grow as a trusted partner for residential, commercial, and industrial clients.

