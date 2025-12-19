NAHATÉ DUBAI MARKS ONE YEAR AT THE INTERSECTION OF DINING, DESIGN AND CULTURE

Photo Credit: NAHATÉ Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a city defined by spectacle, NAHATÉ Dubai — the fine-dining restaurant, cocktail bar, and nightclub housed within Dubai’s prestigious Capital Club Building — has spent the past year quietly disrupting modern, elevated and luxury hospitality.As a family-run concept founded by visionaries Jenya Makeeva and Sam Florentsev, NAHATÉ was conceived as an emotionally driven destination rooted in artistry, cultural storytelling, and legacy. Having celebrated its first anniversary last month, the concept has swiftly established itself as one of Dubai’s most exclusive and culturally resonant addresses.“From the very beginning, we didn’t want NAHATÉ to feel like a restaurant you simply visit,” said Makeeva. “We wanted to create a place people feel — emotionally, culturally, creatively. A place where moments turn into memories, and memories turn into history.”A STAGE FOR GLOBAL ICONSBathed in cinematic light and custom art details, NAHATÉ has become one of Dubai’s most visually arresting destinations. A natural orbit for global icons and tastemakers, the space has welcomed everyone from Travis Scott to Steve Harvey, Jacob Arabo, Central Cee, Lil Baby, Tristan Thompson, and more.The experience unfolds across a series of carefully orchestrated environments: the main dining room and bar; the Red Room, a private dining salon draped entirely in Baccarat crystal; and the world's only Jacob & Co. Lounge reserved exclusively for members seeking the highest level of discretion and luxury.“NAHATÉ attracts people who understand energy,” added Florentsev. “Our guests value discretion, beauty, and originality. They don’t come to be seen — they come to experience something elevated, intimate, and unforgettable.”DEFINING MOMENTS & RECORD-BREAKING EVENTSNAHATÉ’s first year has been marked by boundary-pushing collaborations and record-setting experiences that have captured global attention. Among the most notable was hosting the world’s most expensive cocktail auction, created in partnership with Baccarat and PATRÓN Tequila. Crafted by legendary bartender Salvatore “The Maestro” Calabrese, the cocktail was served in one of only two existing 1937 Baccarat Leczinska crystal glasses and auctioned for €37,500, setting a new benchmark in luxury mixology.In collaboration with Jacob & Co., the lounge hosted a series of ultra-exclusive evenings surrounding the launch of the Billionaire Jewellery Card and Billionaire Black Card, pairing exceptional spirits and uncompromising design.Adding to its cultural cachet, NAHATÉ unveiled a striking art installation by Harry Nuriev of Crosby Studios, transforming the hostess stand and private dining room into a living gallery where contemporary art and hospitality collided.GASTRONOMY & MIXOLOGY AS ARTAt the heart of NAHATÉ is a refined culinary and cocktail program that blurs the line between dining and art. The pastry offering is led by World Pastry Champion Yazid Ichemrahen, whose creations read as sculptural statements as much as desserts. Standout dishes throughout the year have included King Crab Pizzette topped with black caviar, steamed Black Cod with delicate Thai notes, Blue Mussels with ginger, and the restaurant’s cult-favorite white chocolate panna cotta with passion fruit and pistachio.Behind the bar, NAHATÉ’s mixology program has evolved into a destination of its own, showcasing rare spirits, Baccarat crystal glassware, and guest appearances by some of the world’s most celebrated bartenders from the World’s 50 Best Bars.LOOKING AHEAD: 2026 & BEYONDAs NAHATÉ enters its second year, the vision only expands. In 2026, the restaurant will debut a highly anticipated lunch service, offering guests a new way to experience its world-class gastronomy. A refined Luxury Tea Hour will reimagine afternoon rituals through NAHATÉ’s lens of maximalist elegance and cultural storytelling.Guests can also expect new luxury brand collaborations, immersive art installations, and a calendar filled with can’t-miss parties, live performances, and cultural moments that will continue to shape Dubai’s social and nightlife landscape.“Year one was about building the foundation,” said Florentsev and Makeeva. “Year two is about creative, cultural, and emotional expansion. We’re just getting started.”While the concept remains intentionally rare, NAHATÉ will also be looking to set its sights beyond Dubai, expanding its footprint with pop-ups and outposts in select global destinations.For more information, visit www.nahatedubai.com

