Laura McGarrity Appointed CEO of The LIFTED Method

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The LIFTED Method today announced the appointment of Laura McGarrity as Chief Executive Officer, marking a pivotal new chapter for the strength training brand at the forefront of midlife wellness. McGarrity assumes the role following nine months of quietly leading a transformative period that has positioned LIFTED as one of the most innovative brands in the industry.During this time, McGarrity has overseen a comprehensive evolution of the business—from in-studio operations to global digital access—while building the strategic and technological foundation required for scalable growth. Her leadership has expanded accessibility, sharpened brand positioning, and established the infrastructure needed to grow with integrity.Since joining LIFTED, McGarrity has modernized operations through the implementation of new technology platforms designed to streamline the member experience and support data-driven personalization. She also forged a landmark collaboration with Weight Watchers , extending LIFTED’s evidence-based strength methodology to a broader midlife and GLP-1 audience seeking sustainable health, body composition, and longevity outcomes.Under her direction, LIFTED launched LIFTED On-Demand in partnership with Uscreen, a global training platform delivering structured strength programming, livestream access, and community engagement beyond the studio. McGarrity also spearheaded a $100,000 renovation of the flagship East Hampton studio, transforming it into a multi-modality performance space built for strength, recovery, metabolic conditioning, and community.In parallel, she led a full brand evolution, refining LIFTED’s positioning, voice, and visual identity to differentiate the company in a crowded fitness landscape. Through expanded digital programs and virtual coaching, LIFTED has significantly increased global access to science-backed strength training while preserving the culture and quality that define the brand.As part of this growth, LIFTED’s virtual strength program for women in midlife—formerly Menopause Bootcamp—has been reintroduced as Blueprint , a comprehensive midlife performance platform. Blueprint connects women worldwide through progressive strength training, expert guidance on hormones, recovery, and metabolic health, evidence-based education from leading specialists, and a private, supportive global community.Built on the foundation established by founder Holly Rilinger, Blueprint is now positioned for expansion through the LIFTED On-Demand ecosystem. Future initiatives include specialist advisory boards, research-backed outcomes tracking, and strategic partnerships across women’s health, wearable technology, and clinical insights.Looking ahead, McGarrity’s strategic vision includes expansion into new markets through pop-ups, licensing, and partner facilities, alongside continued investment in next-generation digital access. LIFTED plans to advance evidence-based training pathways supporting midlife health, bone density, metabolism, cognition, and longevity, while integrating performance data from wearables and biometrics. The company is also building on momentum in enterprise and corporate wellness partnerships and pursuing longitudinal outcome studies to support women’s health research.McGarrity brings decades of experience across women’s health, biotechnology, life sciences, digital health transformations, and scalable brand ecosystems. She has helped commercialize emerging technologies and scale platforms designed to lead their categories.Founder Holly Rilinger will continue to lead programming, community education, and the evolution of LIFTED’s training modalities. As the architect of the LIFTED methodology, Rilinger remains central to the strength-forward movement that inspired the brand. Together, Rilinger and McGarrity form a complementary leadership partnership that blends vision with execution.“The future of strength training—especially for women in midlife—is personal, data-driven, and accessible,” said McGarrity. “I’m honored to step into this role and help bring that future to life while scaling with integrity and purpose.”This appointment marks more than a leadership transition—it signals the next era of The LIFTED Method as a global platform for women’s performance, confidence, and longevity.

