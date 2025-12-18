HACIA Expands Workforce and Business Development Programs for Emerging Talent With Support From JPMorganChase

The programs will support job training and technical assistance for at-risk individuals and small construction firms on Chicago’s South and West sides

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hispanic American Construction Industry Association (HACIA) announced today that it has received $400,000 in philanthropic support over the course of two years from JPMorganChase to expand its workforce and business development programs for at-risk and vulnerable individuals and small businesses across the South and West sides of Chicago. The funding will support the Assistant Project Engineer Program and the Executive Fellows Program, two initiatives designed to create stronger career pathways and increase the capacity of small and mid-sized business owners in Chicago.“This commitment gives us the ability to reach more people, support more entrepreneurs, and create stronger career pathways across our communities. We are thankful for partners including JPMorganChase who believe in this mission and who help us move the industry toward a more equitable and inclusive future.”— Jacqueline Gomez, Executive Director, HACIA“At JPMorganChase, we recognize that Chicago’s economy thrives when residents and businesses have access to meaningful opportunities, including career-connected education and skills training. By investing in HACIA’s workforce and business development programs, we are bridging the workforce gap and expanding pathways to quality jobs in vital industries like construction. This work will help empower local talent, strengthen small businesses, and drive economic opportunity.” – Phylicia Manley, Vice President and Program Officer of Global Philanthropy at JPMorganChase.The Assistant Project Engineer Program prepares at-risk and vulnerable individuals for entry level careers in construction through training in project management, construction fundamentals, and career readiness. Participants gain the skills needed to access sustainable employment with firms across the industry and build long term career success.The Executive Fellows Program focuses on emerging small and medium-sized business owners who are looking to grow and scale their construction-related businesses. Through tailored coaching and technical assistance in finance, operations, legal topics, marketing, and business development, the program helps firms strengthen internal systems, improve competitiveness, and prepare for growth opportunities in the construction market.Since launching the Assistant Project Engineer Program in 2024, HACIA has graduated twenty-two participants, with seven securing employment in engineering and construction firms. The Executive Fellows Program, introduced in 2022, has graduated fifty-seven fellows across six cohorts. These achievements reflect HACIA’s proven ability to deliver effective training and business support programs for both individuals and small business owners.“We've created three additional positions since completing The Executive Fellows Program. We are looking at our marketing and business development differently. Instead of focusing in on social media presence heavily we are spending funds on networking events, branding, and estimating.”— Roxanna Daniel, Taj Development Co., Cohort 4 Executive Fellow (Spring 2024)More information on program enrollment will be available through HACIA in the coming days.About HACIAFounded in 1979, the Hispanic American Construction Industry Association (HACIA) advocates for its members and supports a community of diverse construction leaders. HACIA works to create equitable opportunities, build generational wealth, and promote economic mobility by strengthening the capacity of small businesses and providing access to a broad network of industry professionals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.