Eltropy Named Fintech Value Creator of the Year by Curql Collective

Eltropy Named Fintech Value Creator of the Year by Curql

Award recognizes platform provider’s partnership with 650+ credit unions across all 50 states

Eltropy has been a strong partner to credit unions in the Curql ecosystem. We're pleased to recognize their contributions to the credit union industry with this award.” — Nick Evens, President and Chief Executive Officer, Curql Collective

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eltropy, the leading AI-powered conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), was named Fintech Value Creator of the Year 2025 by Curql . The award was presented to Eltropy CEO and Co-Founder Ashish Garg at VentureTech 2025 by Nick Evens, President and CEO of Curql, and Craig Ibsen, Managing Partner of Curql Fund."Our credit union partners have taught us more about building useful technology than we could have learned anywhere else," said Ashish Garg. "They're honest about what works and what doesn't, and they're willing to test new ideas because they genuinely care about improving their members' experience. This award reflects their willingness to partner with us, not just buy from us."Curql is a collective of more than 160 progressive credit unions that invest in fintech companies focused on keeping credit unions competitive and relevant. Member credit unions gain access to vetted technology solutions and benefit from significant discounts on Curql's 50+ portfolio companies. The collective brings together credit unions and fintech providers to collaborate on shared challenges facing the industry."Eltropy has been a strong partner to credit unions in the Curql ecosystem," said Nick Evens, President and Chief Executive Officer, Curql Collective. "We're pleased to recognize their contributions to the credit union industry with this award."Eltropy's announcement of the award on LinkedIn generated significant engagement from credit union executives and fintech leaders, underscoring the company's presence in the industry.Eltropy works with more than 650 credit unions in all 50 states. The company has established partnerships with state credit union leagues and associations across the country, building a network of relationships that help credit unions share best practices and learn from each other's experiences. Eltropy's AI-powered platform enables these institutions to connect with members through text, video, chat, and voice.About EltropyEltropy is the leading conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools help CFIs communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution—all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, Chat, Video, Voice—all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.About CurqlCurql, a collective of over 160 credit unions jointly investing in fintech, brings timely solutions to the credit union industry. With over 50 fintech partners in the Collective Portfolio, Curql ensures that technology is designed specifically for credit unions, allowing them to better serve their members and remain competitive in an evolving financial landscape. Visit https://www.curql.com/credit-unions/ to learn more.

