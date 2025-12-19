EACR Inc – Melville Reinforces Commitment to Responsible Battery Recycling for Commercial Clients

Long Island Battery Recycling

Streamlined battery recycling solutions help businesses reduce risk, improve compliance, and keep hazardous materials out of landfills

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EACR Inc – Melville today reaffirmed its commitment to providing responsible battery recycling services for commercial clients across Long Island and the greater New York region. As businesses increasingly rely on battery-powered technology—ranging from laptops and handheld devices to UPS systems and energy storage equipment—EACR Inc continues to help organizations manage end-of-life batteries safely, efficiently, and with sustainability in mind.Batteries can present unique handling challenges due to fire risk, storage requirements, and evolving disposal rules. EACR Inc – Melville works with organizations to simplify battery recycling programs while supporting internal safety policies, operational continuity, and environmental objectives.“Commercial clients want a battery recycling partner that understands the operational and safety realities of handling used batteries,” said a spokesperson for EACR Inc – Melville. “Our focus is responsible battery recycling that’s organized, dependable, and aligned with what businesses need—whether they’re collecting a few containers per month or managing a larger multi-site program.”Responsible Battery Recycling Built for Business OperationsEACR Inc – Melville supports commercial and institutional battery recycling needs with services designed to reduce burden and risk, including:Business-friendly pickup coordination for offices, warehouses, campuses, and multi-location organizationsResponsible end-of-life management for commonly generated battery types from workplace devices and equipmentGuidance on safe consolidation practices to help clients reduce handling hazards and improve internal collection workflowsSustainability-forward recycling outcomes that help keep batteries out of trash streams and support waste diversion goalsMeeting the Growing Battery Waste StreamFrom IT refresh cycles and facility upgrades to routine replacements, organizations are generating more battery waste than ever. EACR Inc – Melville helps companies create repeatable recycling processes that support ESG initiatives and operational safety—while keeping teams focused on their core work.About EACR Inc – MelvilleEACR Inc - Melville105 Maxess Rd Suite S124, Melville, NY 11747(631) 634-2440EACR Inc – Melville provides responsible recycling solutions for commercial clients, including battery recycling services designed for safe collection, efficient logistics, and environmentally responsible processing. The company serves a wide range of organizations seeking dependable recycling programs that support safety, sustainability, and responsible disposal practices.

