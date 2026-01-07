Energy Efficient Devices Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

energy efficient devices market size

The Business Research Company's Energy Efficient Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

t will grow from $1095.47 billion in 2024 to $1214.37 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Energy Efficient Devices market is dominated by a mix of global electronics leaders, industrial automation specialists, and emerging clean-tech innovators. Companies are focusing on high-performance hardware, smart sensor integration, and AI-enabled energy optimization platforms to strengthen market presence and support next-generation efficiency standards. With rising sustainability mandates and expanding industrial applications, understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders aiming to capture growth opportunities, drive technological advancement, and build strategic partnerships within this rapidly evolving sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Energy Efficient Devices Market?

According to our research, LG Electronics led global sales in 2024 with a 4% market share. The Home Appliance & Air Solution (H&A) division of the company partially involved in the energy efficient devices market growth, provides a wide range of home appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and air purifiers. It focuses on delivering innovative home appliance solutions that offer convenience and energy efficiency.

How Concentrated Is the Energy Efficient Devices Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 17% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry’s diverse product landscape and varying technology requirements across consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. Leading vendors such as LG Electronics, Schneider Electric, Panasonic, Daikin Industries, GE Vernova, ABB, Trane Technologies, Eaton, Emerson Electric, and Johnson Controls strengthen their positions through extensive product portfolios, advanced efficiency technologies, and long-standing customer relationships, while numerous smaller firms cater to specialized segments and regional demand. As global sustainability regulations tighten and the adoption of smart, connected energy-efficient systems accelerates, strategic collaborations, product ecosystem integrations, and selective consolidation are expected to enhance the market influence of major players.

• Leading companies include:

o LG Electronics Inc. (4%)

o Schneider Electric SE (2%)

o Panasonic Corporation (2%)

o Daikin Industries Ltd. (2%)

o GE Vernova (2%)

o ABB Ltd. (2%)

o Trane Technologies plc (1%)

o Eaton Corporation (1%)

o Emerson Electric Co. (1%)

o Johnson Controls International plc (1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: EnergySage, Inc., ANB Systems, Inc., Det Norske Veritas GL (DNV GL), Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation, Inc., General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation plc, Danfoss Canada Inc., Trane Technologies Canada, Siemens Canada Limited, Enbridge Inc., and General Electric Canada are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Conry Tech, Electrolux AB, Akai Electric Co., Ltd., Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd., ABB Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Sunwoda Electronic Co., Ltd., Haier Group Corporation, Hisense Group Co., Ltd., Huawei Digital Power, Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd., Lenovo Group Limited, NVIDIA Corporation, GBP K.K., Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd., and SK hynix Inc., and more are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Ostrom, Panasonic Corporation, Enphase Energy, Inc., SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., HYXiPOWER, triPica, Good Housekeeping (brand/certification), LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Kiona Holding AS, CAREL Industries S.p.A., Nanopower, Epishine AB, Cervius Oy, Pramac S.p.A., Wattsense, Siemens AG, Philips N.V., Bosch Group, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens Smart Infrastructure, ABB Ltd., Vaillant Group, Miele & Cie. KG, Danfoss A/S, Alstom S.A., and Legrand S.A. are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Energie, Sunhome, Viessmann Group, Elcogen, Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş., Gorenje d.o.o., Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc., Asseco Group S.A., Honeywell International Inc., and Dehn Polska Sp. z o.o. are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Bovie Medical Corporation, Medtronic plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Philips Brasil Ltda., Schneider Electric Brasil Ltda., Siemens Ltda. (Brasil), Anwo, Econoler Chile, and Indeco S.A. are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) is transforming energy efficiency and system control.

• Example: Generac Holdings Inc ecobee (May 2025) assigns home energy management, an all-new smart thermostat that integrates with Generac Home Standby Generators and Generac PWRcell 2 Solar Battery Storage Solutions.

• These innovations improve real-time system visibility and make home energy management more seamless for homeowners.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching smart, connected, and IoT-enabled devices to enhance product efficiency and user experience

• Enhancing renewable-ready and sustainable technology solutions to align with global energy regulations and sustainability goals

• Focusing on digital energy management platforms for real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and load optimization

• Leveraging strategic partnerships and collaborations with utilities, industrial clients, and technology providers to scale adoption and strengthen market presence

