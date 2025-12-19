Luminox Introduces New ICE-SAR 1080 Timepieces in Collaboration with Icelandic Association for Search and Rescue

New ICE-SAR 1080 Series

Developed with ICE-SAR, these Swiss Made watches are designed for extreme rescue operations in low-light and harsh conditions.

The ICE-SAR 1080 Series is a tribute to courage and endurance. Every detail reflects our mission to create timepieces that are not only precise and reliable but also support the brave ICE-SAR teams.” — Pierrick Marcoux, Global Product Director

SWITZERLAND, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luminox has introduced the ICE-SAR 1080 Series , three new Swiss Made watches developed in collaboration with the Icelandic Association for Search and Rescue (ICE-SAR) to support operations in extreme and low-visibility environments.Search and rescue missions in Iceland are frequently carried out under harsh and unpredictable conditions, including volcanic activity, avalanches, maritime accidents, and severe weather. During winter months, daylight can be limited to four or five hours per day, making reliable visibility essential during time-critical operations. The ICE-SAR 1080 Series has been developed to address these operational challenges.The watches are equipped with 15 Luminox Light Technology (LLT) tubes, delivering constant, self-powered illumination for up to 25 years without the need for external charging or exposure to light. In addition, a Super-LumiNovaSAR symbol on the dials charge when exposed to light, allowing the luminous triangle to glow in low-light conditions and paying tribute to the Search and Rescue teams operating in Iceland’s extreme environments.The ICE-SAR 1080 Series is housed in a 45mm case made from CARBONOX™, a carbon-based composite material engineered to combine durability with reduced weight. The material is designed to withstand temperature fluctuations and demanding environmental conditions encountered during rescue missions. A sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating protects the textured dial, while a Swiss quartz Ronda 515 movement powers the watch.Designed for use across land and water-based operations, the watch offers water resistance up to 200 meters. A pulsometer scale on the dial allows for rapid pulse readings, while a unidirectional rotating bezel made from CARBONOX™ supports operational timing needs. The case back is engraved with the acronym “LAST,” as a reminder of the four stages of rescue operations: Locate, Access, Stabilize, and Transport.The series includes a limited-edition model of 874 pieces, marking the year 874 AD, when Iceland’s first settlers arrived. This edition features a fire-red textile strap and matching outer dial ring, paired with the CARBONOX™ case and bezel.“The ICE-SAR 1080 Series is a tribute to courage and endurance” said Pierrick Marcoux, Global Product Director. “Every detail reflects our mission to create timepieces that are not only precise and reliable but also honor and support the brave ICE-SAR teams who dedicate their lives to saving others.”Luminox has partnered with ICE-SAR since 2018, providing watches to the volunteer organization, which responds year-round to emergencies across Iceland’s mountains, glaciers, and coastal waters.About LuminoxOur heritage is built into our name and derives from Latin: Lumi for light and Nox for night, bringing to life the essence of our brand, Luminox. Driven by a commitment to offer cutting-edge luminescence and readability, Luminox has been designing high-performance outdoor watches since 1989. With their unique Luminox Light Technology (LLT), the watches glow for up to 25 years in any light condition. They are the watch of choice for the U.S. Navy SEALs, global outdoor adventure icon Bear Grylls, The Icelandic Association for Search and Rescue (ICE-SAR), Lockheed Martin’s F-117 Nighthawk™ stealth jet fighter pilots, elite forces, and professional divers worldwide. Always Visible, tough, powerful, and accurate, Swiss-Made Luminox is the ultimate night vision gear for rugged outdoorsmen and other peak performers.Luminox, as part of the Swiss Mondaine Group Ltd., is one of the first watch companies worldwide to be comprehensively CO2 neutral since 2020, in accordance with scopes 1, 2 and 3 of the internationally recognized GHG protocol.Contact Information for United States:Contact person: Jane Anne DarkenDesignation: Account ExecutiveAddress: Paul Wilmot Communications, 401 Lafayette Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10003Email address: jdarken@paulwilmot.comContact Information for ROW:

Built for the extremes | ICE-SAR 1080 Series

