LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Composable Infrastructure Market to Surpass $33 billion in 2029. Within the broader Information Technology which is expected to be$ $12,711 billion by 2029, the Composable Infrastructure market is estimated to account for nearly 0.3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Composable Infrastructure Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the composable infrastructure market in 2029, valued at $11,349 million. The market is expected to grow from $3,194 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29%. The exponential growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing adoption of digital transformation and mergers and acquisitions.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Composable Infrastructure Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the composable infrastructure market in 2029, valued at $10,118 million. The market is expected to grow from $2,835 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29%. The exponential growth in the historic period can be rising volume of data generation and the adoption of 5G networks.

What will be Largest Segment in the Composable Infrastructure Market in 2029?

The composable infrastructure market is by component outlook into software and hardware. The hardware market will be the largest segment of composable infrastructure market segmented by component, accounting for 67% or $22,260 million of the total in 2029. The hardware market is supported by growing demand for disaggregated infrastructure to optimize resource utilization, advancements in server and storage technologies, rising adoption of edge computing, enhanced interoperability with existing IT ecosystems, improvements in energy-efficient data centre hardware, the need for scalable and modular infrastructure solutions and increasing deployment of high-performance computing solutions.

The composable infrastructure market is segmented by cloud into public, private and hybrid. The public market will be the largest segment of the composable infrastructure market segmented by cloud, accounting for 38% or $12,579 million of the total in 2029. The public market is supported by rising adoption of cloud-native applications, increasing scalability and cost-efficiency of cloud resources, growing emphasis on remote and distributed workforce enablement, enhanced security features in public cloud offerings, seamless integration with DevOps and CI/CD pipelines, expanding use of AI and big data analytics, and continuous advancements in cloud infrastructure technologies.

The composable infrastructure market is by vertical into BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), IT (information technology) & telecom, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and other verticals. The IT (information technology) & telecom market will be the largest segment of the composable infrastructure market segmented by vertical, accounting for 35% or $11,464 million of the total in 2029. The IT (information technology) & telecom market is supported by increasing adoption of edge computing for low-latency applications, growing demand for scalable and flexible infrastructure solutions, rising investment in 5G network expansion, seamless integration with cloud-native applications, enhanced cybersecurity and data privacy requirements, the need for efficient resource allocation in hyperscale data centres and advancements in AI-driven IT operations.

What is the expected CAGR for the Composable Infrastructure Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the composable infrastructure market leading up to 2029 is 32%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Composable Infrastructure Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global composable infrastructure market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape enterprise data centres, cloud computing, and IT resource management worldwide.

Adoption of 5G Networks - The adoption of 5g networks markets will become a key driver of growth in the composable infrastructure market by 2029. 5G technology, the fifth generation of mobile networks, delivers ultra-fast speeds, low latency and enhanced connectivity, supporting innovations such as IoT, autonomous vehicles and smart cities. The rising deployment of 5G is fuelled by the increasing demand for high-speed, low-latency connectivity to enable advanced applications across various industries. By providing seamless, high-performance connectivity, 5G facilitates dynamic allocation of compute, storage and networking resources, enhancing the efficiency of AI, IoT and cloud-native applications within composable infrastructure. As a result, adoption of 5g networks market is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Increase In Cloud Adoption- The increase in cloud adoption will become a key driver of growth in the composable infrastructure market by 2029. As businesses seek scalable, cost-effective, and flexible IT solutions, cloud computing offers on-demand access to resources like servers, storage, and analytics. This shift reduces capital expenses and supports dynamic resource allocation, workload optimization, cost efficiency, and automation across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. As a result, increase in cloud adoption is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Rise In Remote Work- The rise in remote work will serve as a key growth catalyst composable infrastructure market by 2029. As more employees work from various locations using digital tools, businesses require scalable computing, storage, and networking solutions. Composable infrastructure enables real-time allocation of IT resources, supporting distributed workforces and improving operational efficiency. Therefore, this rise in remote work is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Rising Volume Of Data Generation - The rising volume of data generation will serve as a key growth catalyst for composable infrastructure market by 2029. With data created from IoT devices, AI, social media, and digital transactions, businesses need scalable storage, real-time processing, and dynamic resource allocation. Composable infrastructure meets these demands, supporting efficient data management and evolving IT needs. Therefore, this rising volume of data generation is projected to supporting to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In Composable Infrastructure Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the composable infrastructure hardware systems market, the hybrid composable infrastructure market and the composable infrastructure for IT and telecom market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $34 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising enterprise demand for scalable and software-defined infrastructure, increased adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and the growing need for resource-efficient data centre management. This expansion reflects the accelerating shift toward modular, AI-enabled, and automation-driven infrastructure models, enabling organizations to achieve greater agility, cost optimization, and operational resilience across digital ecosystems.

The composable infrastructure hardware systems market is projected to grow by $16,134 million, the hybrid composable infrastructure market by $9,523 million, and the composable infrastructure for IT & telecom market by $8,773 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

