surgical meshes market size surgical meshes market surgical meshes market share

The Business Research Company's Surgical Meshes Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow from $2.03 billion in 2024 to $2.18 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surgical Meshes Market to Surpass $3 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Hospital Supplies market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $69 billion by 2029, with Surgical Meshes to represent around 4% of the parent market. Within the broader Medical Equipment industry, which is expected to be $1,112 billion by 2029, the Surgical Meshes market is estimated to account for nearly 0.3% of the total market value

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Surgical Meshes Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the surgical meshes market in 2029, valued at $1,053 million. The market is expected to grow from $807 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The steady growth can be attributed to the rising number of surgical procedures and increasing aging population.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Surgical Meshes Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the surgical meshes market in 2029, valued at $923 million. The market is expected to grow from $745 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The steady growth can be attributed to the rising medical tourism and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Request a free sample of the Surgical Meshes Market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14211&type=smp

What will be Largest Segment in the Surgical Meshes Market in 2029?

The surgical meshes market size is segmented by product type into synthetic surgical meshes, biosynthetic surgical meshes, biologic surgical meshes and hybrid or composite surgical meshes. The synthetic surgical meshes market will be the largest segment of the surgical meshes market segmented by product type, accounting for 64% or $1,930 million of the total in 2029. The synthetic surgical meshes market will be supported by cost-effectiveness, increased demand for minimally invasive surgeries, rising prevalence of hernias, advancements in material technology, improved patient outcomes and the growing adoption of these meshes for abdominal and pelvic surgeries.

The surgical meshes market is segmented by nature into absorbable surgical meshes, non-absorbable surgical meshes and partially absorbable surgical meshes. The non-absorbable surgical meshes market will be the largest segment of the surgical meshes market segmented by nature, accounting for 54% or $1,609 million of the total in 2029. The non-absorbable surgical meshes market will be supported by long-term durability, high strength for supporting complex repairs, increased use in hernia and abdominal surgeries, growing preference for permanent implantation, advancements in synthetic materials for better biocompatibility and strategic mergers and acquisitions.

The surgical meshes market is segmented by sales channel into direct channel and in-direct channel. The direct channel market will be the largest segment of the surgical meshes market segmented by sales, accounting for 64% or $1,926 million of the total in 2029. The direct channel market will be supported by cost-effectiveness, faster delivery, stronger customer relationships, greater control over product distribution and reduced reliance on intermediaries.

The surgical meshes market is segmented by application into hernia repair, traumatic or surgical wounds, abdominal wall reconstruction, facial surgery and other applications. The traumatic or surgical wounds market will be the largest segment of the surgical meshes market segmented by application, accounting for 62% or $1,861 million of the total in 2029. The traumatic or surgical wounds market will be supported by increasing prevalence of hernias, advancements in mesh materials, growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, rising awareness about effective treatments and the demand for durable and biocompatible meshes.

The surgical meshes market is segmented by end-user into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics and other end-users. The hospitals market will be the largest segment of the surgical meshes market segmented by end-user, accounting for 42% or $1,261 million of the total in 2029. The hospitals market will be supported by the increasing number of surgeries performed, growing healthcare infrastructure, rising patient volumes, demand for advanced surgical solutions and the focus on improving surgical outcomes and patient recovery times.

What is the expected CAGR for the Surgical Meshes Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the surgical meshes Market leading up to 2029 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Surgical Meshes Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global surgical meshes market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape surgical procedures, patient outcomes, and healthcare quality assurance worldwide.

Increasing Medical Tourism- The increasing medical tourism will become a key driver of growth in the surgical meshes market by 2029. As patients pursue more affordable medical treatments overseas, the demand for surgical procedures, including those that involve surgical meshes, is expected to increase. As a result, the increasing medical tourism is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Increasing Aging Population- The increasing aging population will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the surgical meshes market by 2029. The rising prevalence of age-related health conditions that often necessitate surgical intervention is driving demand. Older individuals are increasingly susceptible to conditions, which are frequently treated with surgical meshes. As a result, the increasing aging population is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Rising Cases Of Pelvic Organ Prolapse- The rising cases of pelvic organ prolapse will serve as a key growth catalyst for the surgical meshes market by 2029. As healthcare providers enhance their awareness of pelvic organ prolapse and its impact on quality of life, earlier diagnosis and intervention are becoming increasingly prevalent. As a result, the rising cases of pelvic organ prolapse is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.



Access the detailed Surgical Meshes report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/surgical-meshes-global-market-report

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Surgical Meshes Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the synthetic surgical meshes market, the non-absorbable surgical meshes market, the direct channel surgical meshes market, the surgical meshes for hernia repair market, and the surgical meshes for ambulatory surgical centre market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $2 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, advancements in biocompatible and bioabsorbable mesh materials, and the growing prevalence of hernia and pelvic organ prolapse surgeries. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of next-generation surgical implants, enhanced sterilization and manufacturing technologies, and value-based healthcare models, which are enabling safer, more effective, and patient-specific mesh solutions fuelling transformative growth within the broader global surgical meshes and implantable medical devices industry.

The surgical meshes for hernia repair market is projected to grow by $519 million, the direct channel surgical meshes market by $502 million, the synthetic surgical meshes market by $502 million, the non-absorbable surgical meshes market by $437 million, the surgical meshes for ambulatory surgical centre market by $313 million, over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.