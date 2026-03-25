The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Extended Reality Training Market Anticipated to Grow at a 27.9% CAGR Through 2030, Industry Report

Expected to grow to $19.81 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The extended reality training market is rapidly gaining traction as immersive technologies become integral to modern learning and development. As industries increasingly adopt virtual, augmented, and mixed reality solutions, this sector is poised for remarkable growth. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and what the future holds for extended reality training.

Current Market Size and Projected Growth of the Extended Reality Training Market

The extended reality training market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $5.79 billion in 2025 to $7.4 billion in 2026, representing a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.7%. This upward trend during the historical period is largely due to early adoption of VR and AR technologies within enterprise training, expanding programs in technical and skilled trades, growing demand for healthcare and surgical simulation, rising military and defense training needs, and the broadening scope of corporate e-learning initiatives.

Download a free sample of the extended reality training market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=33518&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Looking ahead, the market is expected to accelerate further, reaching $19.81 billion by 2030 with an estimated CAGR of 27.9%. This forecasted expansion is driven by increased incorporation of AI-powered training simulations, wider use of mixed reality for immersive learning experiences, growth in cloud-based training platform deployments, enhanced safety and emergency training programs, and greater investment in soft skills and leadership development simulations. Key trends shaping the future include rising demand for VR and AR headsets for training purposes, increased use of haptic feedback devices and motion controllers, growth of cloud-based simulation platforms, proliferation of tailored training content creation services, and a stronger focus on performance analytics and scenario authoring tools.

Understanding Extended Reality Training and Its Advantages

Extended reality training involves leveraging immersive technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality to build interactive and simulated learning environments. These platforms provide learners with realistic scenarios where they can practice complex tasks and gain immediate feedback in a safe, controlled setting. This method boosts engagement, helps improve information retention, and supports effective skill-building across technical, operational, and experiential training programs.

View the full extended reality training market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/extended-reality-training-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Growing Demand for Immersive Experiences Fuels Market Expansion

One of the main factors propelling growth in the extended reality training market is the rising consumer appetite for immersive experiences. Immersive experiences create highly interactive digital or virtual environments that fully engage users’ senses, making them feel as if they are genuinely part of the setting. This growing demand stems from the desire for personalized and interactive content that offers deeper engagement than traditional media formats.

Extended reality training enhances these immersive experiences by merging virtual and physical worlds, enabling learners to participate in lifelike, interactive scenarios that improve skill mastery, knowledge retention, and situational awareness. For example, in August 2024, the US Government Accountability Office reported that between 2022 and 2023, 17 out of 23 civilian agencies implemented activities using immersive technologies, with 13 agencies noting positive outcomes. Such developments highlight how consumer interest in immersive content is driving the extended reality training market forward.

Regional Leadership and Growth Outlook in Extended Reality Training

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the extended reality training market, establishing itself as the leading region. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market analysis covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Extended Reality Training Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Extended Reality Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/extended-reality-global-market-report

Corporate Training Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/corporate-training-global-market-report

Sports Training Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sports-training-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=home_page_test

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.