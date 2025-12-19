Sleigh All Day with midnight shop trading hours in the lead up to Christmas

Release date: 18/12/25

Shoppers will have extra time to purchase last minute Christmas gifts, with the first of three nights of midnight shop trading hours in the lead up to Christmas will kick off from tomorrow.

Shops across Adelaide are able to open until midnight on Friday 19 December, Monday 22 December and Tuesday 23 December. These dates were determined after consultation between businesses and unions.

These additional trading hours are part of the Government’s shop trading reform package passed by Parliament in 2022, which allows shops to open until midnight on Black Friday and up to three weekdays in December before Christmas.

Rundle Mall will once again be taking part in midnight shop trading for these three days. Data from the Adelaide Economic Development Agency (AEDA) showed $24.8 million was spent in Adelaide on the second day of midnight shopping in the lead up to Christmas in 2024. This was a 10 per cent increase on the previous record set in December 2023 at $22.6 million.

The report also found Rundle Mall visitation numbers between Friday, 20 December and Sunday, 22 December 2024 were the highest on record, with 600,000 shoppers visiting the Mall.

Westfield centres including Marion, West Lakes and Tea Tree Plaza are also open until midnight.

Attributable to Kyam Maher

We know that having the option to shop later in the days leading up to Christmas gives shoppers the opportunity to grab those last-minute Christmas gifts.

While it is up to each individual shop to choose if they want to trade late, we have seen a strong response from shoppers and businesses alike since the shop trading reforms came into place.

Attributable to Adelaide Economic Development Agency’s Executive Manager, Rundle Mall, Andrew White

Christmas midnight trading is a much-loved Rundle Mall tradition, giving shoppers the chance to soak up the festive atmosphere while picking up those last-minute gifts.

It’s a great opportunity to support local retailers, enjoy the convenience of extended shopping hours, and experience the Mall, Adelaide’s premier retail, dining and entertainment precinct.