Addepto and KMS Technology join forces to Accelerate Global AI and Data Services Expansion

Addepto joins KMS Technology to accelerate global AI and data services, combining advanced AI expertise with global digital engineering capabilities.

WARSAW, POLAND, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Addepto , a leading AI and data consulting firm headquartered in Poland, has been acquired by KMS Technology, a U.S.-based Digital Engineering, Data, and AI services company headquartered in Atlanta. The strategic acquisition expands KMS’s AI and data capabilities across global markets, strengthens its position as a global provider of AI-first solutions and expands KMS’s expertise with industrial and automotive enterprise customers.Founded in 2018 by passionate AI Engineers - Artur Haponik and Edwin Lisowski, Addepto has built a strong reputation in AI and Data engineering - well before the rise of Generative AI. The company has been recognized by Forbes as one of the Top 10 AI Consulting Companies and by Deloitte and Financial Times as one the fastest growing companies in Europe, currently with around 70 AI and data professionals onboard. Its technical expertise spans the full AI and data stack, from machine learning and Gen AI to Data Engineering and MLOps. Addepto delivers production-ready AI and analytics solutions for enterprise clients across aviation, automotive, logistics, manufacturing and retail, trusted by industry leaders such as BMW, ABB, SITA and Continental, powered by strategic partnership with Databricks.This strategic acquisition marks a major milestone in Addepto’s continued growth into a leading global data and AI services provider. It also lays the foundation for Addepto and KMS to operate as a unified company with a shared vision: building intelligent, AI-first solutions tailored to specific client needs.“This is a transformative moment for Addepto. Joining KMS Technology gives us the reach, resources, and global platform to scale faster than ever before - while staying true to our roots as an innovation-driven AI company. Together with KMS, we can bring even more value to our clients through stronger delivery capabilities, access to global resources, and an expanded portfolio of solutions. For our team, it also means greater opportunities to participate in international projects, learn from an exceptional KMS executive team, and benefit from the company’s strong presence in the United States. It’s proof that world-class AI technology can come from anywhere, and we’re proud to represent that.” said Artur Haponik, CEO & Co-Founder of Addepto.Founded in 2009, KMS Technology helps businesses build, modernize, and scale digital products. With global teams across the United States, Mexico, and Vietnam, KMS brings mature Digital Engineering, Data, and AI expertise, strong enterprise relationships, and a proven global delivery model. KMS, an international leader with more than 1,100 employees across three continents, is backed by Sunstone Partners, a growth-focused private equity firm from the San Francisco Bay Area managing $1.7 billion in committed capital.By joining forces, the two organizations are creating an integrated company that combines world-class digital engineering with advanced AI capabilities. The unified company will approach every client challenge through an AI-first lens, embedding intelligence across the entire technology stack from the start.“This strategic move addresses evolving market needs and reflects our shared ambition to serve a larger, more diverse client base. By combining KMS Technology’s digital engineering capabilities with Addepto’s advanced AI solutions and strong market presence, we are even better positioned to help clients accelerate digital transformation and create greater business impact worldwide, with an expanding direct presence across Europe, the Americas, and APAC”, said Leo Tucker, CEO of KMS Technology.This integration reflects a fundamental shift in how modern solutions are built. Today’s most valuable digital solutions no longer treat AI as a separate initiative, but they embed intelligence throughout the product lifecycle.

