LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Testing Market to Surpass $3 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Other Services & Products which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $3,532 billion by 2029, with Haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Testing market to represent around 0.1% of the parent market. Within the broader Healthcare Services which is expected to be $10,759 billion by 2029, the Haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Testing market is estimated to account for nearly 0.02% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Testing Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market in 2029, valued at $1,150 million. The market is expected to grow from $794 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth in the historic period can be attributed to an increase in chronic diseases and technological advancements.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Testing Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market in 2029, valued at $1,040 million. The market is expected to grow from $719 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rise in obesity rates and an increase in urbanization.

What will be Largest Segment in the Haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Testing Market in 2029?

The haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market is segmented by type into laboratory-based testing and point of care (PoC) testing. The point of care (PoC) testing market will be the largest segment of the haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market segmented by type, accounting for 77% or $2,305 million of the total in 2029. The point of care (PoC) testing market is supported by growing prevalence of diabetes, emphasis on patient-centred care and the demand for accessible testing solutions.

The haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market is segmented by product type into reagents and kits, instruments, and software and services. The reagents and kits market will be the largest segment of the haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market segmented by product type, accounting for 60% or $1,800 million of the total in 2029. The reagents and kits market is supported by increasing due to the rising prevalence of diabetes, greater awareness of diabetes management and technological advancements in testing methods.

The haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market is by end user into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, homecare settings, and other end users. The hospitals and clinics, market will be the largest segment of the haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market segmented by end-user, accounting for 35% or $1,043 million of the total in 2029. The hospitals and clinics, market is supported by increasing global prevalence of diabetes, rising awareness about the importance of HbA1c testing for diabetes management and advancements in diagnostic technology.

The haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market is segmented by technology into immunoassays, chromatography, enzymatic assays, boronate affinity chromatography, high performance liquid chromatography, and other technologies. The immunoassays, market will be the largest segment of the haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market segmented by technology, accounting for 34% or $1,023 million of the total in 2029. The immunoassays, market is supported by growing diabetes epidemic, the demand for quick and reliable diagnostics and advancements in immunoassay technologies.

What is the expected CAGR for the Haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Testing Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the Haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Testing leading up to 2029 is 9%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Testing Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global Haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Testing market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape global diabetes management, diagnostic accuracy, and personalized healthcare delivery worldwide.

Strong Economic Growth In Emerging Markets- The strong economic growth in emerging markets will become a key driver of growth in the haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market by 2029. As emerging economies expand, they generally see an increase in disposable incomes and government revenues, enabling higher healthcare expenditure. As disposable incomes rise in these regions, there is an increased ability to afford healthcare services, which drives higher demand for advanced diagnostic technologies, such as HbA1C testing. Concurrently, governments in these markets are likely to expand healthcare budgets to accommodate the growing demand for medical services, facilitating the adoption of innovative healthcare solutions. As a result, strong economic growth in emerging market is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Rising Healthcare Expenditures- The rising healthcare expenditures will become a key driver of growth in the haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market by 2029. Healthcare expenditures refer to the total spending on healthcare services and products, including hospital care, physician services, prescription drugs, medical devices, preventive care, public health initiatives, and administrative costs. Healthcare expenditures drive HbA1c testing by funding chronic disease management programs, advancing diagnostic technologies, and improving access through insurance coverage and preventive initiatives. As a result, rising healthcare expenditures is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Increasing Urbanization- The increasing urbanization will serve as a key growth catalyst for haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market by 2029. Urbanization refers to the process by which an increasing proportion of a population lives in urban areas, often resulting from migration from rural areas and the expansion of cities. Rising urbanization contributes to the increasing prevalence of diabetes due to lifestyle changes like unhealthy diets, sedentary behaviours, and stress, driving demand for HbA1c testing. Additionally, urban areas provide better access to healthcare facilities and greater awareness of chronic disease management, further fueling market growth. Therefore, this increasing urbanization is projected to supporting to annual growth in the market.

Expanding Geriatric Population - The expanding geriatric population will serve as a key growth catalyst for haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market by 2029. The geriatric population refers to individuals typically aged 65 and older, who are in the later stages of life and may experience specific health and social care needs. Geriatric populations are likely to favor point-of-care (POC) HbA1C testing due to its convenience, particularly when mobility or access to healthcare facilities is restricted. Therefore, this expanding geriatric population is projected to supporting to annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In Haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Testing Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) point-of-care (Poc) testing market, the haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing reagents & kits market, the haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing immunoassays market, and the haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing for diagnostic laboratories market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $2 billion in market value by 2029, driven by the rising global prevalence of diabetes, increasing demand for rapid and accurate diagnostic tools, and the growing shift toward decentralized and patient-centric testing models. This expansion is further supported by technological advancements in biosensor and immunoassay-based diagnostic platforms, integration of digital health and data connectivity in point-of-care devices, and government initiatives promoting early diagnosis and chronic disease management. As healthcare systems increasingly emphasize preventive care and real-time monitoring, these segments are expected to experience robust adoption across hospitals, clinics, and homecare settings.

The haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) point-of-care (Poc) testing market is projected to grow by $848 million, the haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing reagents & kits market by $662 million, the haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing for diagnostic laboratories market by $403 million, and the haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing immunoassays market by $344 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

