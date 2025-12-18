Aircraft Engines Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034 Aircraft Engines Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034 Aircraft Engines Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft Engines Market to Surpass $63 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Aerospace market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $420 billion by 2029, with Aircraft Engines to represent around 15% of the parent market. Within the broader Aerospace & Defense industry, which is expected to be $1,102 billion by 2029, the Aircraft Engines market is estimated to account for nearly 6% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Aircraft Engines Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the aircraft engines market in 2029, valued at $36,933 million. The market is expected to grow from $32,453 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The steady growth can be attributed to the government support for aircrafts and increasing air travel.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Aircraft Engines Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the aircraft engines market in 2029, valued at $32,060 million, The market is expected to grow from $26,703 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The steady growth can be attributed to the rising maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and government support for aircrafts.

What will be Largest Segment in the Aircraft Engines Market in 2029?

The aircraft engines market is segmented by type into turboprop, turboshaft, turbofan and piston engines. The turbofan market will be the largest segment of the aircraft engines market segmented by type, accounting for 64% or $40,071 million of the total in 2029. The turbofan market will be supported by the increasing demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission engines, the growing commercial aviation sector driven by rising air passenger traffic, continuous advancements in engine technology such as geared turbofan and ultra-high bypass ratio designs, the replacement of aging aircraft with next-generation fuel-efficient models, rising defense spending on advanced fighter jets and military transport aircraft and the expansion of long-haul and transcontinental air travel requiring high-thrust, high-efficiency propulsion systems.

The aircraft engines market is segmented by technology into conventional engines and electric/hybrid engines. The conventional engine market will be the largest segment of the aircraft engines market segmented by technology, accounting for 57% or $35,980 million of the total in 2029. The conventional engine market will be supported by the widespread adoption of proven propulsion technologies, ongoing demand for commercial and military aircraft, continuous advancements in efficiency and emissions reduction and the cost-effectiveness and reliability of traditional gas turbine and piston engines.

The aircraft engines market is segmented by platform into fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft. The fixed wing market will be the largest segment of the aircraft engines market segmented by platform, accounting for 82% or $51,738 million of the total in 2029. The fixed wing market will be supported by the increasing demand for commercial and military aircraft, rising air passenger traffic driving fleet expansion, advancements in engine efficiency and fuel economy, growing applications in cargo transport and business aviation, continuous technological innovations in aerodynamics and propulsion systems and the expanding use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for defense, surveillance and commercial purposes.

The aircraft engines market is segmented by application into commercial aviation, military aviation, business and general aviation aircraft. The commercial aviation market will be the largest segment of the aircraft engines market segmented by application, accounting for 65% or $40,981 million of the total in 2029. The commercial aviation market will be supported by increasing demand for private and business aircraft, advancements in engine technology, and a growing emphasis on fuel efficiency and sustainability.

What is the expected CAGR for the Aircraft Engines Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the aircraft engines Market leading up to 2029 is 4%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Aircraft Engines Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global aircraft engines market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape aerospace propulsion systems, fuel efficiency standards, and global aviation sustainability worldwide.

Rising International Tourism - The rising international tourism will become a key driver of growth in the aircraft engines market by 2029. International tourism is traveling to a foreign country for leisure, business, or other purposes. It involves crossing national borders to experience different cultures, visit attractions, attend events, or conduct business activities. The rising international tourism is due to increased globalization and transportation advancements. Globalization has made it easier for people to explore different cultures, conduct business and access information about travel destinations, encouraging more international trips. With increased air travel, airlines are expanding their fleets to accommodate the surge in passengers. This expansion necessitates the procurement of more aircraft engines to power new planes and replace aging ones. As a result, the rising international tourism is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Increase in Military Drone and UAV Operations - The increase in military drone and uav operations will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the aircraft engines market by 2029. The increase in military drone and UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) operations are due to their enhanced capabilities in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, as well as their cost-effectiveness compared to traditional manned aircraft. As military forces around the world continue to adopt drones for surveillance, reconnaissance and combat missions, there is a growing need for specialized engines that can provide high performance, extended flight durations and the ability to operate in diverse conditions. These engines are critical to enhancing the operational range, payload capacity and overall effectiveness of drones. Consequently, the increase in military drone and UAV operations is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Government Support for Aircrafts - The government support for aircrafts will serve as a key growth catalyst for the aircraft engines market by 2029. Governments around the world are investing in modernizing and expanding their fleets, whether for commercial, military, or government-owned aircraft. This funding promotes research and development for next-generation engines that offer better fuel efficiency, reduced emissions and greater reliability. Additionally, government initiatives supporting sustainable aviation, such as the push for hybrid-electric or fully electric aircraft, will further drive the demand for innovative aircraft engines. Therefore, this government support for aircrafts is projected to supporting to annual growth in the market.

Strict Emission Regulations - The strict emission regulations will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the aircraft engines market by 2029. Strict emission regulations are expected to drive the growth of the aircraft engine market by pushing manufacturers to develop more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly engines. With increasing pressure to reduce carbon emissions and meet global sustainability goals, aircraft manufacturers are focusing on designing engines that comply with these regulations, which often include lower emissions and better fuel efficiency. Consequently, the strict emission regulations are projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Aircraft Engines Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the turbofan aircraft engines market, the electric and hybrid aircraft engines market, the fixed wing aircraft engines market, and the commercial aircraft engines market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $30 billion in market value by 2029, driven by advances in engine efficiency, rising demand for sustainable aviation solutions, and increasing adoption of next-generation propulsion technologies. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on reducing carbon emissions, enhancing fuel efficiency, and improving aircraft performance, fuelling transformative growth within the broader aircraft engines and commercial aviation industry.

The fixed wing aircraft engines market is projected to grow by $8,411 million, the turbofan aircraft engines market by $7,412 million, the electric and hybrid aircraft engines market by $7,375 million, and the commercial aircraft engines market by $7,068 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

