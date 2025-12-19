General Freight Trucking Market Size General Freight Trucking Market Growth General Freight Trucking Market Segment

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "General Freight Trucking Market to Surpass $1,662 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Truck Transport market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $3,117 billion by 2029, with General Freight Trucking to represent around 53% of the parent market. Within the broader Transport Services industry, which is expected to be $11,795 billion by 2029, the General Freight Trucking market is estimated to account for nearly 14% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the General Freight Trucking Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the general freight trucking market in 2029, valued at $522 billion. The market is expected to grow from $320 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth can be attributed to favourable government initiatives and increasing e-commerce growth.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global General Freight Trucking Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the general freight trucking market in 2029, valued at $415 billion. The market is expected to grow from $268 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to technological advancements and increasing oil and gas exports.

What will be Largest Segment in the General Freight Trucking Market in 2029?

The general freight trucking market is segmented by type into local general freight trucking and long-distance general freight trucking. The long-distance general freight trucking market will be the largest segment of the general freight trucking market segmented by type, accounting for 88% or $1,466 billion of the total in 2029. The long-distance general freight trucking market will be supported by increasing cross-border trade activities requiring reliable transportation solutions, growing investments in interstate highway and logistics corridors, rising demand from large-scale manufacturers for bulk shipments, advancements in vehicle technology enhancing fuel efficiency for long hauls, increasing adoption of digital freight platforms for efficient load management, growing partnerships between trucking companies and global supply chain firms and rising consumer demand for diverse product availability across regions.

The general freight trucking market is segmented by size into heavy trucks, medium trucks and light trucks. The heavy trucks market will be the largest segment of the general freight trucking market segmented by size, accounting for 60% or $1,002 billion of the total in 2029. The heavy trucks market will be supported by increasing demand for transporting large and heavy industrial equipment, growing investments in construction and infrastructure projects requiring bulk material transport, advancements in heavy-duty vehicle technology improving performance and durability, rising government spending on freight corridors for heavy logistics, increasing adoption of heavy trucks in the energy and mining sectors, the growing need for long-haul transport solutions for bulk commodities and rising emphasis on fuel efficiency and reduced emissions in heavy-duty vehicles.

The general freight trucking market is segmented by application into oil and gas, industrial and manufacturing, energy and mining, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and healthcare and other applications. The industrial and manufacturing market will be the largest segment of the general freight trucking market segmented by application, accounting for 26% or $433 billion of the total in 2029. The industrial and manufacturing market will be supported by growing industrial output driving the need for reliable freight solutions, increasing adoption of just-in-time manufacturing requiring efficient logistics, rising investments in industrial zones and hubs enhancing freight demand, advancements in logistics management systems improving supply chain efficiency, growing cross-border trade of industrial goods, increasing use of specialized vehicles for heavy and bulk cargo and supportive government policies promoting domestic manufacturing and export activities.

What is the expected CAGR for the General Freight Trucking Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the general freight trucking market leading up to 2029 is 9%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global General Freight Trucking Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global general freight trucking market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape logistics, supply chain management, and transportation operations worldwide.

Increasing Urbanization Population- The increasing urbanization population will become a key driver of growth in the general freight trucking market by 2029. As more people migrate to cities, there is a corresponding rise in the consumption of goods, ranging from daily essentials to luxury items, which need to be transported from warehouses and distribution centres to urban retail outlets and directly to consumers. As a result, the increasing urbanization population is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Expansion of E-commerce Platforms - The expansion of e-commerce platforms will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the general freight trucking market by 2029. As retailers and e-commerce platforms grow, they require robust logistics solutions to manage the supply chain, from the movement of inventory from manufacturers to distribution centres and ultimately to the end consumers. The surge in online shopping has particularly intensified the need for last-mile delivery services, where general freight trucking plays a critical role in ensuring swift and accurate deliveries. Consequently, the expansion of e-commerce platforms is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Expanding Road Infrastructure- The expanding road infrastructure within digital manufacturing processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the general freight trucking market by 2029. As governments and private entities invest in the construction and upgrading of road networks, including highways, expressways and bridges, trucking companies benefit from smoother routes that reduce transit times and fuel consumption. Better road infrastructure facilitates the movement of larger and heavier loads, enabling trucking companies to optimize their fleets and increase capacity. Therefore, the expanding road infrastructure is projected to supporting to annual growth in the market.

Increasing Industrialization - The increasing industrialization will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the general freight trucking market by 2029. As industries expand, there is a surge in the production of goods, which requires a reliable and efficient transportation network to move inputs such as metals, chemicals and energy sources to manufacturing plants and distribution centres. Consequently, the increasing industrialization is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The General Freight Trucking Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the long-distance general freight trucking market, the heavy general freight trucking market, and the general freight trucking for industrial and manufacturing market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $1,060 billion in market value by 2029, driven by increasing global trade, rising demand for efficient supply chain logistics, and advancements in fleet management technologies. This growth reflects the accelerating adoption of modernized trucking solutions, including digital tracking, route optimization, and sustainable fuel technologies, fueling transformative expansion within the broader freight and logistics industry.

The long-distance general freight trucking market is projected to grow by $545 billion, the heavy general freight trucking market by $356 billion, and the general freight trucking for industrial and manufacturing market by $159 billion over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

