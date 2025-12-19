180ops Expands Advisory Board with Strategic Additions Steve Silver and Michael Fauscette

180ops logo Steve Silver, New 180ops Advisory Board Member Michaell Fauscette, New 180ops Advisor Board Member

180ops strengthens revenue intelligence strategy with AI and RevOps leaders Steve Silver and Michael Fauscette joining its Board of Advisors.

Transforming fragmented revenue data into clear, actionable insight is where the next decade of growth will be won, and this advisory board strengthens our lead.” — Toni Keskinen

HELSINKI, UUSIMAA, FINLAND, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 180ops , a leader in revenue intelligence, today announced the appointment of Steve Silver and Michael Fauscette to its Board of Advisors. These appointments mark a significant milestone in 180ops’ growth strategy as the company continues to enable organizations to unlock customer value and strengthen revenue predictability through data-driven insights.“We are honored to welcome Steve and Michael to the 180ops advisory board,” said Toni Keskinen, Co-Founder and CEO of 180ops. “Both bring exceptional experience and strategic perspective that will accelerate our mission to help enterprises transform fragmented revenue data into actionable insights and drive predictable growth.”Steve Silver is a veteran sales and revenue operations leader who has spent his career helping organizations build scalable, high-performing commercial systems. As a former VP and Principal Analyst at Forrester, he partnered with senior executives to redesign sales organizations, improve process discipline, and implement data-led performance management models. Steve’s research and advisory work have influenced how modern B2B companies structure their go-to-market motions, manage forecasting, and improve seller effectiveness, making him a trusted voice in the evolution of revenue operations.Michael Fauscette is widely recognized for his thought leadership in enterprise AI strategy and digital workforce transformation. As the founder of Arion Research and host of the Disambiguation podcast, Michael has guided Fortune 500 companies in moving from AI exploration to production-ready digital workforces. His groundbreaking research and frameworks on agentic AI and organizational transformation uniquely position him to support 180ops as it scales its analytics capabilities.About 180ops180ops helps organizations gain clarity into their customers, their revenue potential, and the performance of their commercial teams. By connecting data and bringing structure to how revenue is analyzed and managed, 180ops gives teams the insight they need to move from reactive decisions to consistent, measurable performance. The company’s platform provides the insight and structure organizations need to drive meaningful, reliable growth.

