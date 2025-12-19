Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Digital Marketing Global Market Report 2025 Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Digital Marketing Global Market Report 2025 Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Digital Marketing Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Digital Marketing Market to Surpass $9 billion in 2029. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $12,711 billion by 2029, the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Digital Marketing market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Digital Marketing Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the generative artificial intelligence (AI) in digital marketing market in 2029, valued at $3,585 million. The market is expected to grow from $768 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36%. The exponential growth is supported by the rise in demand for cost-effective marketing solutions, increase in demand for personalization, and rise in e-commerce.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Digital Marketing Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the generative artificial intelligence (AI) in digital marketing market in 2029, valued at $2,413 million. The market is expected to grow from $738 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the rise in internet and smartphone penetration and increasing e-commerce.

What will be Largest Segment in the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Digital Marketing Market in 2029?

The generative artificial intelligence (AI) in digital marketing market is segmented by component into software and services. The software market will be the largest segment of the generative artificial intelligence (AI) in digital marketing market segmented by component, accounting for 63% or $5,635 million of the total in 2029. The software market will be supported by the increasing need for automation in marketing campaigns, growing demand for data-driven insights and decision-making, advancements in AI algorithms for more accurate customer targeting, integration of AI with various digital marketing platforms, and the ability of AI software to generate content at scale, offering enhanced personalization for users. Additionally, the development of software with enhanced capabilities to analyze and predict consumer behavior is driving the adoption of AI solutions in marketing. The growing demand for personalized customer experiences drives the need for AI software. AI empowers businesses to analyze consumer behavior, preferences and purchasing history, enabling the delivery of customized content and product recommendations.

The generative artificial intelligence (AI) in digital marketing market is segmented by channel into search engine marketing, email marketing, social media marketing, mobile marketing and other channels. The search engine marketing market will be the largest segment of the generative artificial intelligence (AI) in digital marketing market segmented by channel, accounting for 49% or $4,371 million of the total in 2029. The search engine marketing market will be supported by the increasing reliance on AI for optimizing search engine ad campaigns, the ability of AI to improve targeting accuracy by analyzing user behavior, advancements in machine learning algorithms for bid optimization, the growing importance of SEO and SEM in driving web traffic, and the demand for enhanced data analytics to track and optimize ad performance. Moreover, AI's role in automating and optimizing keyword research is helping businesses maximize their return on investment in search engine marketing.

The generative artificial intelligence (AI) in digital marketing market is segmented by application into personalization, content generation, social media management, advertising optimization, predictive analysis and other applications. The content generation market will be the largest segment of the generative artificial intelligence (AI) in digital marketing market segmented by application, accounting for 42% or $3,776 million of the total in 2029. The content generation market will be supported by the increasing need for high-quality, scalable content creation, the ability of AI to generate diverse types of content, from blogs to social media posts, advancements in natural language processing (NLP) models that improve content quality, the growing importance of content marketing in driving digital engagement, and AI's ability to reduce the time and costs associated with content production. Furthermore, AI’s role in generating content that aligns with SEO best practices is contributing to the growth of this segment.

What is the expected CAGR for the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Digital Marketing Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the generative artificial intelligence (AI) in digital marketing market leading up to 2029 is 31%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Digital Marketing Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global generative artificial intelligence (AI) in digital marketing market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape digital marketing strategies, creative workflows, campaign performance, and customer engagement worldwide.

Demand For Cost-Effective Marketing Solutions - The demand for cost-effective marketing solutions will become a key driver of growth in the generative artificial intelligence (AI) in digital marketing market by 2029. As businesses increasingly leverage online platforms to reach a broader audience at lower costs. Artificial intelligence (AI) plays a crucial role in demand for cost-effective marketing solutions by automating campaigns, enhancing targeting precision, and optimizing content strategies, enabling businesses to achieve higher efficiency and reduced marketing expenditures. As a result, the demand for cost-effective marketing solutions is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Demand For Personalization - The demand for personalization will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the generative artificial intelligence (AI) in digital marketing market by 2029. Factors such as evolving consumer expectations, technological advancements, and data analytics, with evolving consumer expectations proven by studies showing that a majority of customers prefer brands that offer personalized experiences. Artificial intelligence (AI) plays a crucial role in digital marketing by analyzing vast datasets, predicting consumer behavior, and enabling real-time personalization to enhance engagement and customer satisfaction. Consequently, the demand for personalization is projected to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Growing Prominence Of Video Content - The growing prominence of video content within digital manufacturing processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the generative artificial intelligence (AI) in digital marketing market by 2029. By enabling automated video creation, personalized recommendations, and advanced analytics to optimize audience engagement and maximize content reach. Therefore, this growing prominence of video content is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Growing Volume Of Consumer Data - The growing volume of consumer data will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the generative artificial intelligence (AI) in digital marketing market by 2029. By creating personalized content, automating customer interactions, and optimizing ad campaigns, leading to increased data generation from user engagement and behavioral tracking. Consequently, the growing volume of consumer data is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Digital Marketing Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the generative artificial intelligence (AI) in digital marketing software market, the search engine marketing based generative AI in digital marketing market and the generative artificial intelligence (AI) in digital marketing content generation market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $10 billion in market value by 2029, driven by advances in hyper-personalized content creation, real-time campaign optimization, and AI-powered audience targeting. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of generative AI technologies that enable automated, scalable, and highly tailored digital marketing campaigns, enhancing customer engagement, conversion rates, and marketing ROI, fueling transformative growth within the broader generative AI in digital marketing industry.

The generative artificial intelligence (AI) in digital marketing software market is projected to grow by $4,056 million, the search engine marketing based generative AI in digital marketing market by $3,182 million, and the generative artificial intelligence (AI) in digital marketing content generation market by $2,958 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

