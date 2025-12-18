NEBRASKA, December 18 - Contact:

Governor Pillen Appoints Douglas County Election Commissioner

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen appointed Danielle Jensen of Elkhorn as election commissioner for Douglas County. She will succeed Brian Kruse who resigned the position to take a role in the private sector. Jensen will assume her new duties Jan. 10 and will fill the remainder of Kruse’s appointed term through Dec. 31, 2027.

Jensen is currently the communications director and senior policy advisor to U.S. Representative Don Bacon. Before that, she was a public and legislative affairs officer for the Nebraska Energy Office. Jensen has more than 20 years of experience in communications, government affairs and political fundraising.

“Danielle has a varied background of experience that will serve her well in the role of election commissioner,” said Gov. Pillen. “She is a hard worker and has garnered the admiration of those with whom she has worked. Danielle will lead the election office with integrity and will make sure all elections in Douglas County are conducted with transparency and accuracy.”

Congressman Don Bacon offered his high praise for Jensen’s abilities:

“Since day one, when I was sworn into Congress in 2017, Danielle Jensen has served Nebraska’s Second Congressional District with excellence as our communications director and later took on additional responsibilities as senior policy advisor. Our office is routinely recognized as one of the most effective in Congress, and Danielle has played a major role in that success through her leadership, professionalism and dedication to our community and constituents. Governor Pillen has made an excellent choice in appointing Danielle as Douglas County election commissioner and I am confident she will continue serving Nebraskans with integrity while protecting our fair, accurate and impartial elections. I also want to thank outgoing Commissioner Brian Kruse for his years of service to our community.”

Congressman Bacon’s Chief of Staff Mark Dreiling added his endorsement of Jensen’s selection:

“I have known Danielle Jensen for over 20 years, and I appreciate her long record of dedicated service to our state and country, both in the Nebraska Energy Office and as a member of Congressman Bacon’s team since our first day. Her leadership and professionalism have been central to the strength of our staff and have helped make our office one of the most effective in Congress. Danielle has been a trusted colleague, close friend and mentor to many members of our staff, past and present, and our team is stronger because of her dedication to serving Nebraska’s Second Congressional District. We wish her the very best as she continues her public service as Douglas County election commissioner.”

Jensen earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcasting from the University of Nebraska – Omaha.