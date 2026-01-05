VicOne and P3 digital services Co-Present Secure, AI-Driven Intelligence Cockpit Vision at CES 2026

About

With a vision to secure the vehicles of tomorrow, VicOne delivers a broad portfolio of cybersecurity software and services for the automotive industry. As a Trend Micro subsidiary, VicOne is powered by a solid foundation in cybersecurity. With the wealth of threat research and vulnerability discovery from Trend Micro Research and the Zero Day Initiative program, respectively, VicOne addresses the cybersecurity challenges faced by automotive companies today and anticipates those that could arise in the future. One of VicOne’s chief aims is to be a partner to automotive manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers in their compliance journey and in their implementation of an effective cybersecurity strategy. VicOne helps these organizations diagnose security risks in their supply chain systems, and identify, analyze, and close gaps with the least impact on the entire connected car manufacturing process. Purpose-built to address the needs of automotive companies, VicOne’s solutions are designed to secure and scale with the specialized demands of the modern vehicle.