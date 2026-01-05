VicOne and P3 digital services Co-Present Secure, AI-Driven Intelligence Cockpit Vision at CES 2026
Showcasing automotive-grade AI security designed to protect next-generation, AI-driven intelligence cockpits
At CES, P3 will demonstrate its SPARQ OS IVI platform, engineered for high-performance, AI-powered cockpit experiences, including LLM-based voice assistants and real-time cabin interaction. VicOne will present xPhinx alongside SPARQ OS, showcasing how automotive-grade AI security can protect in-vehicle Edge AI from prompt injection, jailbreak attempts, and sensitive data exposure.
“As AI becomes central to cockpit interaction, protecting model behavior integrity and user privacy is critical,” said Max Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of VicOne. “By collaborating with P3, we can show OEMs a clear path toward deploying AI-powered cockpit intelligence safely and responsibly.”
Powered by VicOne’s automotive threat intelligence, xPhinx adds an on-device AI security layer that actively inspects and sanitizes LLM inputs and outputs for harmful semantics and sensitive keywords, preventing prompt injection, jailbreak, and unsafe behaviors as the LLM coordinates diverse in-vehicle AI agents and workflows.
It detects manipulated or unsafe AI behavior and delivers significantly higher prompt-injection interception. Compared with LLM-based guardrails, xPhinx achieves up to 70% faster execution and 90% lower memory usage, providing efficient, model-agnostic, vulnerability-specific protection without requiring any retraining or upgrades to existing AI models.
SPARQ OS offers a scalable IVI foundation that lets automakers deploy AI-driven cockpit features consistently across vehicle lines. Its modular design supports containerized workloads, over-the-air updates, and rapid integration of new AI capabilities.
“AI-driven features demand an IVI platform that is not only high-performance but also secure by design,” said Marius Mailat, CTO and Managing Director, P3 Digital Services. “By demonstrating SPARQ OS with xPhinx, we show how OEMs can bring advanced cockpit intelligence to market with the safeguards they expect.”
The companies’ joint showcase provides a practical blueprint for OEMs seeking to scale personalized, voice-driven cockpit systems while maintaining safety, trust, and regulatory readiness.
Visit VicOne and P3 at Booth 6719 (LVCC, West Hall) from January 6 until January 9, 2026 to experience how secure, intelligent in-car AI is becoming a reality for next-generation vehicles.
About VicOne
With a vision to secure the vehicles of tomorrow, VicOne delivers a broad portfolio of cybersecurity software and services for the automotive industry. Purpose-built to address the rigorous needs of automotive manufacturers and suppliers, VicOne solutions are designed to secure and scale with the specialized demands of the modern vehicle. As a Trend Micro subsidiary, VicOne is powered by a solid foundation in cybersecurity drawn from Trend Micro’s 30+ years in the industry, delivering unparalleled automotive protection and deep security insights that enable our customers to build secure as well as smart vehicles. For more information, visit vicone.com.
About P3 digital services
With 29 years’ experience in automotive industry consulting and software development, P3 creates customized In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest-growing IVI operating system today. SPARQ OS is P3’s pioneering IVI solution that helps car manufacturers to differentiate by delivering advanced top-bottom custom Human-Machine Interface (HMI), service layer and Vehicle Hardware Abstraction Layer (VHAL) integration. Major car, truck and motorcycle makers have benefitted from P3 innovations, having deployed SPARQ OS as their core IVI system. P3 digital services is part of P3 group, a leading international technology consulting and software development company with a rapidly growing team of more than 1,800 consultant engineers working to develop and implement solutions to today’s complex technology challenges. www.sparqos.com, www.p3-group.com
