Ninth Circuit Highlights Due Process Risks When Universities Revoke a Degree Without Meaningful Hearing Protections

A Ninth Circuit ruling highlights how inadequate hearing protections can expose universities to due process challenges when academic credentials are revoked. Keith Altman Founder of K Altman Law

A Ninth Circuit decision underscores due process risks when universities revoke degrees without meaningful notice, hearings, and evidence safeguards.

When a disciplinary process can impact a student’s credential or professional future, the procedures need to support accurate fact-finding” — Keith Altman

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent Ninth Circuit decision offers important process lessons for universities and for students navigating high-stakes disciplinary proceedings that can affect academic status or credentials. In Dudley v. Boise State University, the court addressed due-process issues tied to degree revocation and the adequacy of hearing protections.The compliance lesson: truth-finding procedures matter:When a process can impact a credential, institutions should assume procedural rigor will be scrutinized. The design of notice, evidence access, and hearing mechanics can be as consequential as the underlying allegations.For students, the practical takeaway is to build a record early: make clear written requests, track deadlines, and document any constraints that impair the ability to respond.What should we take from this decision?Put procedural requests in writing when possible. Clarify what evidence will be considered and how it will be tested. Avoid “case-framing” conversations. Stay focused on policies, timelines, and the specific procedural levers that affect fact-finding.“When a disciplinary process can impact a student’s credential or professional future, the procedures need to support accurate fact-finding,” said Keith Altman , Founder and Managing Partner of K Altman Law. “The safest approach for institutions—and the fairest approach for students—is to build processes that provide meaningful notice, meaningful opportunity to respond, and a clear, documented record.”What should families and students do now?• Ask for written notice of allegations, policies being applied, and potential sanctions.• Request access to the evidence that decision-makers will consider and how you can respond.• Document any limits on your ability to present your case or test evidence.• Keep communications professional and assume they may become part of the record.About K Altman Law:K Altman Law is a national education law firm that advises and represents students, families, and educators in matters involving student discipline, special education (IEP/504), Title IX process integrity, and related civil-rights issues.The firm works with clients across the United States, with matters often involving both educational policy compliance and high-stakes decision-making by schools, districts, and universities.Disclaimer:This release is for general information only and is not legal advice. Outcomes depend on the facts and law in a given jurisdiction, and rules can vary by state and setting.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.