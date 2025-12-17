Submit Release
Thursday, December 18, 2025

CANADA, December 17 - Note: All times local

10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford.

Closed to media

10:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks and hold a brief media availability with the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford. A signing ceremony will follow.

Notes for media:

  • Open coverage

  • Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited with the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery.

3:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will host a virtual First Ministers’ Meeting.

Closed to media

Thursday, December 18, 2025

