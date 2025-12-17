Thursday, December 18, 2025
CANADA, December 17 - Note: All times local
10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford.
Closed to media
10:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks and hold a brief media availability with the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford. A signing ceremony will follow.
Notes for media:
Open coverage
- Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited with the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery.
3:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will host a virtual First Ministers’ Meeting.
Closed to media
