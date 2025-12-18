Hasung: China Leading Automatic Casting Machine For Jewellery Exporter Unlocks Next-Level Precision Casting

SHENZHEN , GUANGDONG, CHINA, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As demand for finely crafted precious-metal jewellery and bullion continues to rise globally, China’s jewellery casting sector is evolving rapidly. In this context, China Leading Automatic Casting Machine For Jewellery Exporter — the equipment produced by Shenzhen Hasung Precious Metals Equipment Technology Co., Ltd. (“Hasung”) — is emerging as a benchmark for precision, reliability, and industrial-grade performance in casting solutions for gold, silver, platinum, and other precious metals. Automatic casting machines for jewellery offer jewellery manufacturers and refineries a way to automate gold and silver casting with high repeatability, minimal impurities, and consistent alloy quality — a vital advantage in an industry where purity, finish, and uniformity matter.Rising Demand and Industry Trends: Why Precision Casting MattersThe jewellery and precious-metals industry is undergoing structural transformation driven by multiple forces. As consumers increasingly seek high-purity jewellery — whether gold chains, platinum rings, or investment-grade bullion — manufacturers are under pressure to deliver consistent quality while optimizing yield and reducing waste. Moreover, demand from investors and central bullion buyers for bars and ingots is growing in many regions, increasing the need for reliable bullion casting lines.At the same time, as sustainability and waste reduction become more important, efficient casting methods that minimize metal loss, reduce oxidation, and avoid porosity are becoming highly valuable. In this context, vacuum casting and high-vacuum continuous casting technologies — once niche — are now considered essential for high-end jewellery, bullion, and metal-alloy production.These market shifts create strong incentives for manufacturers and refiners to upgrade from small-batch, manual casting methods to automated, industrial-scale systems — enabling them to meet demands for purity, quality, and volume. It is precisely in this evolving landscape that Hasung’s offering stands out.Hasung at a Glance: Technological Leadership and Manufacturing ScaleFounded in 2014, Hasung operates from a modern manufacturing facility of approximately 5,500 square meters in Shenzhen. The company positions itself as a technology-driven enterprise exclusively producing high-end equipment for precious metal and new-material industries — refusing to compromise quality for price.At its core, Hasung is a recognized leader in vacuum and high-vacuum casting technology , with strong expertise in casting gold, silver, platinum-rhodium alloys, high-alloyed steel, and other specialty metals for demanding applications.Every machine is built using premium components from globally trusted brands, such as Mitsubishi, Panasonic, SMC, Siemens, Schneider, Omron, and others — underpinning the company’s commitment to reliability and long-term performance.Hasung holds ISO 9001 and CE certification, and provides a two-year warranty on its machines. These credentials reflect not only manufacturing discipline but also an institutional commitment to quality control, after-sales service, and global standards compliance — critical concerns for international customers.Core Products: From Jewellery Casting to Bullion and BeyondHasung’s product portfolio spans the full range of casting, melting, and metal processing equipment needed in modern jewellery, bullion, and precious-metal production workflows. Among its key offerings are:Vacuum ingot casting machines — for casting gold and silver bullion with minimal oxidation and controlled alloy composition.Continuous casting machines and high-vacuum continuous casting equipment — for steady production of bars, rods, and wire stock, ensuring uniformity and high density.Vacuum granulating machines and metal powder atomizers — supporting advanced materials processing, metal recycling, and powder metallurgy applications.Induction melting furnaces (small to large scale) — including tilting furnaces and water-cooled induction systems, suitable for melting gold, silver, copper, platinum, alloys and delivering precise temperature control and electromagnetic stirring.Jewellery vacuum-pressure casting machines — designed for jewellery workshops producing rings, chains, decorative pieces, where fine detail, surface finish, and alloy homogeneity are essential.These machines together form a comprehensive, one-stop “casting line” solution for clients ranging from small jewellery makers to large-scale bullion producers and metal-alloy manufacturers. Hasung’s R&D team routinely participates in industry-technology forums to keep the solutions aligned with evolving market needs.Applications and Client Scenarios: Jewellery, Bullion, Alloys, and MoreBecause of the breadth and flexibility of Hasung’s equipment, applications go beyond traditional jewellery into various high-demand sectors:Jewellery manufacturers and workshops: For creation of gold, silver, platinum rings, chains, and ornaments — vacuum casting ensures purity, reduces porosity, and guarantees consistent surface quality.Bullion producers and precious metal refineries: Vacuum ingot casting and continuous casting lines enable casting of gold and silver bars with high density, minimal oxidation, and stable alloy composition — ideal for investment-grade bullion and minting operations.Special alloy producers: For platinum-rhodium alloy, high-alloyed steel, and other specialty metals used in industrial, aerospace, or high-tech applications — Hasung’s high-vacuum technology ensures purity and consistent metallurgical properties.Metal-powder, recycling, and advanced materials: Vacuum granulation and metal powder atomization systems help in producing metal powders for additive manufacturing, metal injection molding, or research labs. Custom and small-batch operations : With induction furnaces and rolling equipment, Hasung supports flexible small-scale alloying or casting, useful for bespoke jewellery workshops or small-batch precious-metal processors.By delivering a full suite of casting and processing machines — from melting to ingot casting to continuous casting — Hasung enables clients to tailor production lines to their size, output volume, and product quality requirements.Why Hasung Offers “Next-Level Precision Casting”What distinguishes Hasung from many competitors is a combination of industrial-scale manufacturing, advanced vacuum technology, premium components, and deep domain knowledge.Vacuum & High-Vacuum Technology. Working under vacuum dramatically reduces oxidation and contamination during melting and casting — leading to higher purity, fewer defects, and more consistent alloy composition. This is especially critical for jewellery and bullion, where surface finish and metal integrity matter.Automation and Continuity. Automatic casting machines and continuous casting lines reduce human error, increase throughput, and provide repeatable results — vital for large-scale jewellery producers, bullion manufacturers, or alloy plants.Quality Components & Certification. Use of globally recognized components (Mitsubishi, Siemens, etc.), along with ISO 9001/CE certification and a formal warranty policy, instills confidence in reliability and compliance with international standards.Full-Spectrum Solutions. Rather than offering just a single machine, Hasung provides integrated casting lines — from melting to ingots, continuous casting, granulation, rolling, and more — allowing customers to scale operations, optimize workflows, and meet diverse product requirements.R&D and Customization Capability. The company’s active R&D efforts and openness to custom finishing solutions allow clients to adapt systems to their alloy compositions, product types, and production scale — a flexible advantage in a dynamic industry.These strengths combine to deliver what can fairly be called “next-level precision casting,” enabling manufacturers to meet stringent purity, density, and quality standards while improving production efficiency and consistency.Outlook: What This Means for Potential ClientsFor jewellery producers, bullion refineries, alloy manufacturers, and metal-powder producers — especially those aiming to scale up or upgrade quality — Hasung’s equipment offers a compelling path forward. By investing in automated vacuum casting machinery, they can:Improve product quality and consistency (fewer defects, more uniform alloy composition)Reduce waste, oxidation, and impurity risks associated with manual casting or gas-based meltingScale production up from small-batch jewellery to industrial-level bullion or alloy manufacturingMaintain compliance with international quality and safety standards, thanks to certified equipment and traceable componentsTailor production workflows to evolving product lines — from jewellery and bullion to metal powders and specialty alloysIn a global market where competition is fierce and customers demand ever higher standards, this kind of technical capability may prove decisive for long-term success.As the global demand for high-quality precious-metal jewellery, bullion and alloy products expands, the transition toward automated, vacuum-based, industrial-grade casting systems is inevitable. With its technological leadership, manufacturing scale, certified quality, and comprehensive product portfolio, Shenzhen Hasung Precious Metals Equipment Technology Co., Ltd. stands as a credible, capable partner for manufacturers and refiners worldwide — able to deliver “next-level precision casting” that meets the most demanding quality and volume requirements.For more information about their full range of casting solutions, you may visit their official website: https://www.hasungcasting.com/

