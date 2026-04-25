LEELEN Shines at Intersec Saudi Arabia as China Leading Custom Smart Home Company

XIAMEN, XIAMEN, CHINA, April 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The rapid evolution of the Internet of Things (IoT) has transformed the modern residential landscape, turning traditional living spaces into interconnected, intelligent environments. At the forefront of this global shift is LEELEN , a China Leading Custom Smart Home Company . By integrating advanced communication protocols with human-centric design, LEELEN provides comprehensive smart home solutions that prioritize security, convenience, and energy efficiency. As a leader in the industry, the company’s recent participation in Intersec Saudi Arabia serves as a testament to its commitment to expanding technological boundaries and delivering sophisticated, customized automation systems to the Middle Eastern market.Expanding Technological Horizons at Intersec Saudi ArabiaIntersec Saudi Arabia has established itself as the premier trade fair for security, safety, and fire protection in the region, acting as a vital bridge between international technology providers and the burgeoning infrastructure demands of the Kingdom. The event provides a high-profile platform for industry leaders to showcase innovations that align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, particularly the development of "smart cities" and sustainable urban living. For LEELEN, this exhibition was not merely a display of hardware but a strategic demonstration of how integrated security and smart home technology can coexist to create safer, more efficient communities.During the event, the focus remained on the home automation. As a primary drafter of international standards for Smart Home, LEELEN’s presence at Intersec highlighted the importance of interoperability and reliability in Smart Home systems. The Middle Eastern market, characterized by high-end residential projects and a growing demand for luxury villas, requires robust solutions that can withstand environmental challenges while offering seamless user experiences. Visitors at the exhibition were introduced to LEELEN’s distributed intelligence architecture, which ensures that even if a single node in the network fails, the overall security and functionality of the home remain uncompromised. This emphasis on "proactive intelligence" resonated strongly with regional developers and system integrators who prioritize long-term stability and ease of maintenance.The Power of Customization in Smart Living SolutionsA significant portion of LEELEN’s success stems from its ability to offer "Custom Smart Home" solutions. Unlike off-the-shelf products that offer limited flexibility, LEELEN’s approach is rooted in the belief that every household has unique needs. The concept of customization extends beyond aesthetics; it involves tailoring the logic of the entire ecosystem to fit the lifestyle of the inhabitants. Whether it is a single-family villa or a high-rise smart community, the integration of Zigbee and Wi-Fi protocols allows for a scalable infrastructure that grows with the user.Customization in the LEELEN ecosystem is facilitated through a multi-dimensional control interface. Users can interact with their homes via the Lynn Smart App, smart touch panels, or voice control through global platforms like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This flexibility is crucial for the "Custom" experience, as it allows for the creation of personalized "Smart Scenes." For instance, a "Coming Home" scene can be customized to disarm the security system, adjust the HVAC to a preferred temperature, open the curtains, and activate ambient lighting—all triggered by a single command or the identification of a family member at the smart lock. This level of personalization transforms a house from a static structure into a responsive environment that understands and anticipates human behavior.Furthermore, LEELEN’s custom services cater to the professional requirements of real estate developers. By providing integrated solutions that encompass building intercoms, smart locks, and indoor environmental controls, the company helps developers increase the value of their properties. The ability to offer a unified, branded interface across an entire residential complex is a key differentiator in the competitive real estate market.Solutions and Beyond: Core Competitiveness and Technological InnovationFounded in 1992, LEELEN has evolved through over thirty years of deep cultivation from a specialized manufacturing enterprise into a high-tech corporation integrating R&D, manufacturing, sales, and after-sales service. Today, LEELEN ranks among the top three in China's building intercom industry, boasting a market share of over 20% and serving more than 30 million users. Behind this massive scale lies a 460,000-square-meter industrial park in Xiamen, housing over ten specialized subsidiaries and advanced production lines that ensure every component—from gateways to tiny sensors—meets rigorous quality standards.The technical backbone of LEELEN’s smart home solution lies in its proprietary algorithms and distributed architecture. In particular, the award-winning "1 + 3 + n" LEELEN Whole-House Smart Total Solution (recipient of the 2022 Aladdin Magic Lamp Award for Outstanding Smart Achievement) forms the system's framework: it utilizes a Home AI Center as the core to connect smart devices throughout the home via multiple communication methods. The smart gateway acts as the "brain" of the system, managing communication between various devices such as curtain motors, thermostats, smart sockets, and lighting modules. A core innovation is the "One-Stop Whole-House Control" concept. Notably, the "LEELEN Smart Home Total Solution" won the Global Quality Gold Award at the 9th Sunflower Awards in 2025, marking the widespread international recognition of LEELEN’s superior quality.By merging building intercom systems with home automation, LEELEN eliminates the frustration of using multiple fragmented apps. This integration allows residents to view door station feeds, authorize visitor entry, and control the indoor environment from a single terminal. Regarding security—a core pillar of the brand—LEELEN’s smart door locks and door stations utilize advanced recognition technology. The linkage between smart locks and home automation systems means security is no longer just a passive barrier, but an active trigger for a personalized, comfortable lifestyle.LEELEN’s technical expertise extends beyond new constructions; its "Old Residential Community Renovation Solution" has also demonstrated excellence, earning the Smart Community Innovative Product/Solution Award on the 2021 AIoT Innovative Application Honor List. Centered on access control upgrades, this solution offers a three-tiered renovation strategy—Basic, Improved, and Enhanced—to adapt to the diverse intelligence needs of aging communities. Furthermore, the inclusion of smart miniature circuit breakers and various environmental sensors (smoke, gas, water leakage) ensures homes are protected from internal hazards, sending real-time alerts to users' smartphones regardless of their location.As the industry moves toward a more open and interconnected ecosystem, LEELEN remains committed to technical excellence and seamless upgrades. As the lead editor of China’s national smart home standards, LEELEN ensures its products are built on a foundation of professional rigor. By combining 30 years of industrial experience with forward-looking exploration of AI and IoT, LEELEN continues to define true smart living.For more information about LEELEN’s integrated solutions and products, please visit: https://www.smartleelen.com/

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