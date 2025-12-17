Public Oversight Roundtable on Transit Planning for the RFK Campus Redevelopment Testimony of Sharon Kershbaum Director District Department of Transportation Before the Committee on Transportation and the Environment Council of the District of Columbia December 17, 2025 11:00 am Hearing Room 120 (Track D) John A. Wilson Building 1350 Pennsylvania Avenue NW Washington, D.C. 20004

