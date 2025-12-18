Chamberlin Roofing & Waterproofing - December 2025

Commercial Roofing & Waterproofing

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chamberlin Roofing & Waterproofing , a leading commercial roofing and building envelope firm headquartered in Houston, Texas, is proud to announce a strategic acquisition of Dixie Membrane Roofing , a highly respected commercial roofing contractor based in Atlanta, Georgia.This partnership brings together two well-established companies known for their integrity, technical expertise, and long-standing relationships within their respective geographic markets. Dixie Membrane Roofing has earned a strong reputation throughout the Atlanta region for delivering high-quality commercial roofing solutions, while Chamberlin is recognized across Texas and beyond for its comprehensive roofing, waterproofing, restoration, and service capabilities.“This is an exciting milestone for both organizations,” said Art Canales, President & CEO of Chamberlin. “Dixie Membrane Roofing has built an outstanding business and reputation in the Atlanta and surrounding markets. Aligning our companies allows us to build on that foundation while expanding the services and resources available to Dixie’s clients and team.”Through this transaction, Dixie Membrane Roofing will gain access to Chamberlin’s expanded platform of waterproofing, building envelope restoration, and service, creating new opportunities to provide a comprehensive suite of services to Dixie’s clients while maintaining the high standards and local leadership that have defined Dixie’s success.“This partnership positions us for long – term growth,” said Jennifer Bulluck, President of Dixie Membrane Roofing. “By joining the Chamberlin family, we can expand our capabilities, offer additional services to our customers, and create new opportunities for our employees – all while continuing to operate with the same values and commitment our clients expect.”Dixie Membrane Roofing will continue to operate under its established name and leadership, ensuring continuity for clients, employees, and partners. The addition of waterproofing and service capabilities marks a significant step forward in strengthening Dixie’s offering across the Southeast.Together, Chamberlin Roofing & Waterproofing and Dixie Membrane Roofing look forward to building upon their shared values, strong cultures, and dedication to excellence as they grow their presence and capabilities in the Atlanta market and beyond.

