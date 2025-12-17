NSF and partners invest $9M in AI-focused math education program

The U.S. National Science Foundation Directorate for Social, Behavioral, and Economic Sciences (NSF SBE) has launched the Collaboratory to Advance Mathematics Education and Learning (CAMEL), a new $9 million investment aimed at transforming K-12 mathematics learning and education. Supported through an agreement with philanthropic partners, including the Walton Family Foundation, CAMEL advances interdisciplinary collaboration that brings together artificial intelligence, the science of learning, education practice and data science.

"CAMEL reflects NSF's commitment to advancing the nation's science and technology enterprise by strengthening mathematics education," said Kaye Husbands Fealing, assistant director for NSF SBE. "The knowledge and skills supported through this program are essential for student success and for building a workforce prepared to lead in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and quantum technologies."

CAMEL uses a two-phase approach to promote both innovation and long-term impact. Phase I supports the creation of new interdisciplinary research networks that generate or enhance high-value AI-ready datasets to advance understanding of K-12 mathematics learning. These networks must include experts in the basic science of learning, education practitioners, and data scientists.

Phase II of CAMEL, open only to Phase I awardees, establishes a national collaboratory, a socio-technical platform designed to build community, strengthen capacity and sustain collaboration beyond individual awards to sustain a united effort to advance math learning and education in K-12. This unique platform will synergize research efforts and resources and stimulate cooperation among individuals and sectors.

CAMEL advances the goals of the administration's executive order on "Advancing Artificial Intelligence Education for American Youth" by strengthening the foundational mathematics skills needed for AI literacy, innovation, and the use of emerging technologies and by creating new AI-ready datasets. By bringing together researchers, classroom practitioners and data scientists, CAMEL supports evidence-based approaches and insights that prepare students and educators to engage with AI-enabled tools and learning environments, while expanding participation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

To learn more, please plan to join a webinar on Tuesday, January 6, at 4 p.m. EST. Please register in advance for the webinar.

