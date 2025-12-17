Furniture Company Coley Home to Expand in Claremont with $9 Million Investment

NORTH CAROLINA, December 17 - Today Governor Josh Stein announced that furniture manufacturer Coley Home will create 45 new jobs in Catawba County. The company will invest $9 million to expand its production capacity in the city of Claremont with a new manufacturing facility.

“North Carolina is the furniture capital of the world, and Coley Home’s expansion reinforces that truth,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I’m delighted to see this homegrown company grow and thrive in Catawba County, validating the quality of our workforce and the excellence of our manufacturing.”

Founded in 2019, Coley Home is a fast-growing North Carolina furniture company that

manufactures high-quality custom home furnishings. With a vertically integrated operation from design to distribution, Coley Home produces high-quality upholstery and ships it directly to consumers quickly. The company offers a streamlined shopping experience with 150 fabrics, multiple styles of furniture, and numerous trim options for customization. The new facility will add 75,000 square feet of space for manufacturing operations to meet the demands of the market, along with a uniquely Coley-branded showroom and office to showcase the products.

“We could not be more excited to build a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility adjacent to our current facility,” said Coley Hull, Founder of Coley Home. “This expansion will support our continued growth and our mission to share an exceptional North Carolina craft with the world.”

“North Carolina is home to the nation’s largest furniture workforce,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “Companies like Coley Home, along with more than 850 furniture manufacturers statewide, benefit from our craftsmanship, robust supply chain, and nationally recognized workforce training programs.”

While wages will vary by position, the annual average salary for the new positions will be $61,911, which exceeds the average wage of $54,280 in Catawba County. These new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll impact of nearly $2.8 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $100,000 from the One North Carolina Fund awarded to Coley, LLC, will help the company expand in North Carolina. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money up front and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require matching participation from local governments, and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“We welcome these additional jobs and investments to Catawba County,” said N.C. Senator Mark Hollo. “Coley Home has quickly grown its business to go directly to its customers’ homes, and we’re excited to support the company in this next phase of growth.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, Commerce’s Division of Workforce Solutions, the North Carolina Community College System, Catawba Valley Community College, Catawba County, the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, and the city of Claremont.