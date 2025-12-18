Tachyum and SpeedCompute Form Alliance to Commercialize Prodigy Powered Servers

Strategic partnership accelerates global deployment of Prodigy Universal Processor across AI, HPC, and enterprise workloads

SpeedCompute is excited to integrate Tachyum’s processors into its next-generation AI and HPC servers, brought to market through direct sales and delivered as Tachyum-powered compute services.” — Bert Van Keulen, PHD, Advisor to SpeedCompute

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpeedCompute LLC , a high-performance computing (HPC) and cloud infrastructure company today announced that it entered into a strategic partnership with Tachyum , to accelerate the commercialization and global reach of its ProdigyUniversal Processor technology across AI, HPC and enterprise workloads.Under the agreement, the companies will collaborate on three core initiatives:• SpeedCompute as Global Sales Channel Partner — SpeedCompute will represent and sell Tachyum’s Prodigy Universal Processor to hyperscalers, data centers, governments, enterprises and research institutions, including providing structured financing options.• Server Design and Manufacturing — SpeedCompute will design and manufacture next-generation servers powered by Tachyum’s Prodigy processors, engineered for performance-per-watt efficiency across AI, HPC and general-purpose workloads.• Compute Sales and Cloud Deployment — SpeedCompute will deliver Tachyum-powered compute capacity through its distributed cloud and on-premise platforms, addressing today’s global imbalance between demand for AI compute and available supply.SpeedCompute plans to be among the first cloud platforms to commercially deploy universal server products powered by Prodigy for AI training and inference, graphics, real-time rendering and advanced LLM workloads — at performance and cost profiles designed to unlock new levels of accessibility.“SpeedCompute is proud to establish a long-term strategic partnership with Tachyum and will be placing substantial orders for future supplies of Tachyum’s Universal Processors,” said Bert Van Keulen, PHD, Advisor to SpeedCompute. “We are excited to integrate Tachyum’s processors into our next-generation AI and HPC servers, which will be brought to market through direct sales, as well as by delivering compute services powered by Tachyum-based infrastructure. With my experience in banking and technology, I believe the Tachyum Universal Processor and SpeedCompute’s computing capabilities hold immense promise to reshape the AI and high-performance computing landscape.”“Partnering with SpeedCompute expands Prodigy’s path to market — from silicon to servers to delivered compute,” said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. “This alliance makes universal computing broadly available to organizations building the future of AI and high-performance workloads.”As a Universal Processor offering industry-leading performance for all workloads, Prodigy-powered data center servers can seamlessly and dynamically switch between computational domains (such as AI/ML, HPC and cloud) with a single homogeneous architecture. By eliminating the need for expensive dedicated AI hardware and dramatically increasing server utilization, Prodigy reduces CAPEX and OPEX significantly while delivering unprecedented data center performance, power and economics. Prodigy integrates 256 high-performance, custom-designed 64-bit compute cores to deliver up to 18x the highest performing GPU for AI applications, 3x the performance of the highest-performing x86 processors for cloud workloads, and up to 8x that of the highest performing GPU for HPC.Follow SpeedComputeAbout SpeedComputeSpeedCompute is building next-generation AI infrastructure designed to make high-performance compute more accessible, efficient, and scalable for organizations of all sizes. By combining advanced processor technology with energy-efficient hardware and modern deployment models, SpeedCompute delivers powerful AI and HPC capabilities without the complexity or cost of traditional systems. The company’s mission is to provide a faster, smarter foundation for the growing demands of artificial intelligence and future compute-driven applications.1. https://www.iea.org/reports/energy-and-ai

